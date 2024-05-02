As is often the case at this stage of the campaign, the debate about who will walk away with the coveted Player of the Season gong is raging.

Last season, Mamelodi Sundowns’ Teboho Mokoena beat Orlando Pirates star Monnapule Saleng and fellow Downs teammate Ronwen Williams to the accolade.

This sparked a major debate on social media and among fans with many adamant Bucs’ Saleng deserved the award ahead of the tough-as-nails midfield workhorse.

And this season also promises just as much drama and debate with there already being mixed opinions as to who deserves the big award at the end of the season.

Once again Mokoena’s name is in the mix, this time with a new Bucs star in Patrick Maswanganyi and a familiar foe for this particular accolade in teammate Williams.

However, there are no guarantees at this stage that either of the aforementioned players will clinch the award this year with some shock options emerging as candidates of late.

GOAL looks at some of these “underdogs”, for lack of a better word, in the race for the coveted Player of the Season award this season.