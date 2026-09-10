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Josep Martinez Real Madrid InterGetty Images
Emanuele Tramacere

Translated by

Inter stick with Josep Martinez in goal: Chivu does not change the pecking order with Provedel after the mistake in the Champions League

Inter
J. Martinez
I. Provedel
Inter vs Udinese
Udinese
Serie A

The mistake in the Champions League that gifted Real the 2-0 does not change the Inter manager's plans, with the Spaniard confirmed in goal.

Josep Martinez 's howler against Real Madrid in the Champions League, the first truly important match of his time in the Inter shirt, has inevitably gone around the world. It has also reignited the debate over Inter's summer decision to part ways with the experienced Yann Sommer and not replace him, instead promoting Martinez to first choice.

Those stunning saves that followed, which kept the team in the game, did not silence the debate. Inside Appiano Gentile today, though, the choice has not been questioned by manager Cristian Chivu: he will still be the starter.


  • He must improve his footwork

    Yet Pepo, as his team-mates call him, aside from that mistake, produced an almost monstrous display in the 2-1 defeat to Real, preserving the score on several occasions with saves of the highest order.

    From here, both he and Inter will keep working with the clear aim of improving, and quickly, in one area which for Chivu is now... fundamental: playing with his feet.

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  • Against Udinese it is his turn again, but rotation will arrive

    That is why, Gazzetta dello Sport report, Chivu will stick with him again in the next match against Udinese, even though it could have been the first chance for a mini-rotation with Ivan Provedel.

    During the transfer window, the former Lazio man was promised the role of second-choice goalkeeper, but with a decent amount of game time rather than as a mere backup. Dropping Martinez now would risk burning him, so the trust in him extends not only through Appiano Gentile but onto the pitch as well.

    A year ago, the Romanian coach made the same call with Sommer after his poor display against Juventus. Back then, Martinez had to wait. Provedel’s moment will come soon enough anyway.



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