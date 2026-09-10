Inter stick with Josep Martinez in goal: Chivu does not change the pecking order with Provedel after the mistake in the Champions League

Josep Martinez 's howler against Real Madrid in the Champions League, the first truly important match of his time in the Inter shirt, has inevitably gone around the world. It has also reignited the debate over Inter's summer decision to part ways with the experienced Yann Sommer and not replace him, instead promoting Martinez to first choice.

Those stunning saves that followed, which kept the team in the game, did not silence the debate. Inside Appiano Gentile today, though, the choice has not been questioned by manager Cristian Chivu: he will still be the starter.



