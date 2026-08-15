Dumfries replacement locked in! Inter seal €35m transfer for Djed Spence from Tottenham as Serie A return confirmed

Inter have moved decisively in the summer transfer market to secure the future of their right flank by completing the permanent signing of Spence from Tottenham Hotspur. The 26-year-old, who recently celebrated his birthday, has put pen to paper on a long-term contract at San Siro that runs until June 2031.

Having completed his medical examinations with both the club and the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI), Spence inked a deal worth a reported €2.5m per year, plus performance-related bonuses. Under the agreement, Tottenham will receive €31.5m upfront, with an additional €3.5m tied to performance milestones and add-ons.