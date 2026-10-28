Inter want to move early to beat the competition. Already planning for next season and the next transfer window, they are working to sign Finn Jeltsch, a German defender born in 2006 who came through at Nuremberg and has been at Stuttgart since 2025. Inter rate him highly because he has the qualities Chivu needs: he is quick and physically strong, can play in the centre or on the outside of a back three, and is comfortable on the ball in build-up play. Jeltsch is having a difficult season at Stuttgart, who are second from bottom in the league with five defeats in seven matches. That has not changed how the big clubs assess him, including Inter, who have had his name on their list for some time.



