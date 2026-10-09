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Alvino Hanafi

'I played outer wing for Mourinho!' – Cristian Chivu uses career story to back Andy Diouf

Inter
C. Chivu
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Parma Calcio 1913
Serie A

Inter Milan head coach Cristian Chivu has rejected rigid formation debates, emphasizing tactical principles over modules. The former defender praised Andy Diouf's versatility with France and addressed Zvonimir Boban's comments on Petar Sucic.

  • Chivu dismisses formation obsession

    Cristian Chivu addressed tactical debates surrounding Inter Milan, dismissing fixations on whether the side operates with a three-man or four-man defense. The Romanian coach stressed that core principles, movement, and player characteristics dictate team performance rather than rigid numbers.

    Chivu insisted his side can adapt whenever necessary.

    "For me the important thing are the principles of play, the way and not the module," Chivu explained. "We do not have a guarantee that playing with four you can win something, just like with three."

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    Praising Diouf left-back international role

    Chivu expressed delight after watching midfielder Andy Diouf feature at left-back for France alongside stars like Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele. Drawing on his own playing career under Jose Mourinho, Chivu commended Diouf's adaptability.

    "I saw him and I liked him," Chivu smiled. "It pleases me when a player understands that he should not bind himself to a fixed role."

    "I played left-back, central defender, deep playmaker. With Mourinho I even played high winger and he took me off after 27 minutes! The more things you know how to do, the more your chances increase."

  • Responding to Boban comments on Sucic

    Addressing criticism from Zvonimir Boban regarding Petar Sucic's playing time, Chivu defended the young midfielder's development path. Chivu noted that Sucic missed early pre-season work following the birth of his child but remains vital to Inter's long-term plans.

    "I respect Zvone a lot and know the context of his statements," Chivu noted.

    "Petar is an important player and we know what he can give now and in the future. We are happy to have him."

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  • Youth development alongside Aleksandar Stankovic

    Chivu also praised young midfielder Aleksandar Stankovic, reiterating that making errors remains a natural part of growth for emerging talents.

    "To grow you also have to go through errors," Chivu concluded. "He works seriously to show he knows how to stay at this level."

    Inter host Parma on Saturday looking to put these tactical principles into practice at San Siro.

Serie A
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