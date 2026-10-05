After Federico Dimarco and Djed Spence returned to action, more good news arrived today for Inter and Cristian Chivu. The Romanian manager can once again call on one of the most important players in his squad, the man he personally pushed to keep despite a contract nearing its expiry and, in every sense, the beacon of Inter's midfield: Hakan Calhanoglu.
Inter get Calhanoglu back: training with the group, he will be there against Parma
Training with the group
Marco Barzaghi of Sportmediaset reports that the Turkish midfielder trained with the rest of the squad today and has fully recovered from the adductor problem in his right thigh he suffered immediately after the Champions League match against Real Madrid on 8 September 2026.
He will be there against Parma, the probable XI
Calhanoglu should therefore return to a leading role in the starting XI that Cristian Chivu is set to name after the international break, with Inter back in action on Saturday 10 October at San Siro against Parma.
Chivu is expected to reward the players he has worked with most during the break. Dimarco and Spence should start in the wide positions, with Carlos Augusto in line to come in at left centre-back, while Marcus Thuram remains an undisputed starter in attack. In midfield, Calhanoglu should anchor the side, with Jones alongside him and Mkhitaryan pushing on.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting