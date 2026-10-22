Beyond his contract renewal, Carlos Augusto is giving Cristian Chivu a real selection headache, with the manager looking for a way to play him without sacrificing either Bastoni or Dimarco. The problem is that the Brazilian now has considerably stronger statistics than the former MVP of the 2025/2026 season in the position that should, in principle, be his.
His already mentioned contribution of goals and assists is part of the picture (Dimarco remains on two assists). The statistics favour the former Monza player both against Shakhtar yesterday and across the season as a whole.
Carlos Augusto has a higher pass completion rate (92% versus 86%), with the gap widening in the attacking half. He wins more duels (62% versus 42%) and has a higher conversion of expected xGoals into goals (0.90 with four goals versus 0.93 and no goals scored). His conversion of xAssists into assists is also higher (0.55 with two assists versus Dimarco's 2.05 with two assists).
Defensively, he makes more interceptions (1.4 versus 0.7 on average), gets dribbled past less often (0.2 versus 0.6) and wins more tackles (3.6 at 62% versus 1.3 at 43%). He also makes considerably more defensive interventions (2.6 versus 0.4) and wins far more aerial duels (79% versus 33%).
Dimarco is certainly still behind physically after a knee problem during the long break slowed him down. But Carlos Augusto's performances now demand that Chivu at least give the matter some thought.