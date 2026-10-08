After working through the international break at Pinetina, the former Liverpool player looked certain to feature for Chivu when Inter restart their league campaign on Saturday at 6pm.

Now that has changed, and the Romanian coach must rethink his plans. Calhanoglu will certainly slot into the middle of midfield, while Henrik Mkhitaryan is also almost certain to start after spending three full weeks working at Appiano Gentile. One of the players returning from international duty will have to replace Jones and, as things stand today, Nicolò Barella is clearly the leading candidate.