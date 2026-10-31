Inter midfielder Nicolò Barella discussed the match with Sky Sport and Dazn : "It's our approach that we struggle with more than the tension of matches. We need to improve it. We can't always turn things around. We always take matches to the 90th minute, but sometimes we need to manage them, especially as our energy levels aren't always at their best. Do I regret the foul on Musah? Yes, absolutely. I made the wrong decision. Right now, when we make a mistake, we are punished. We certainly need to examine ourselves and improve. Then, once we get going, we control the match."