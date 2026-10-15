First came the illusion, then the disappointment. Cesc Fabregas sees yesterday's defeat away to Feyenoord in Rotterdam as a step in Como's development, though. "It's our first time in Europe and we're still learning," said the Spanish manager, who took responsibility for the result and some of his decisions during the 90 minutes. The defeat in the Netherlands also confirms a dip in form for Como, who have taken a defeat and a draw from their last two Serie A matches, and above all for their brightest star, Nico Paz. He started as a false nine to cover for the absences of the injured Moise Kean and Tasos Douvikas. Douvikas came off the bench in the second half and scored late on.
Inside Nico Paz’s crisis: in this form, he brings no added value to Como
Nico Paz below par
When the Argentine plays well, the whole team benefits. Otherwise, their attacking play becomes laboured and disjointed. With his team-mates struggling to pass the ball during the match, Paz often dropped deep to help build attacks, leaving Martin Baturina as the main attacking outlet. That took Paz further from goal and made him less effective in the opposition's final third. He managed just one dangerous shot, which goalkeeper Tjark Ernst dealt with well, and lost possession 13 times. Those figures add to Nico Paz's disappointing league record. Born in 2004, he has scored only once in the six matches he has played so far, against Genoa on 4 September. He has not scored since, recording just one assist in the following match, a win over Parma.
Struggling with Como, superb for Argentina
A disappointing return, especially compared with Nico Paz's figures over the same period in 2025: three goals and three assists. The former Real Madrid player is certainly feeling the effects of the World Cup. He also missed much of the Larian side's summer preparations after rejoining them only in mid-August. Yet in early October, Nico shone in his three appearances for the national team, scoring against Bolivia, Burkina Faso and Benin in Lionel Messi's farewell match for the Seleccion. Those performances led many in his homeland to name him the heir to the 39-year-old eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.
€60 million investment
Como have complete faith in Paz. They spent 60 million to sign him permanently from Real in the summer, and Fabregas defended him at a press conference: "there is that spell of ups and downs, but I'm not worried". Last season, though, Fabregas did not hesitate to leave him out of the starting line-up when he felt he needed to spur him on. On Sunday, Como travel to Florence to face an opponent who brings back fond memories for Paz. At the "Franchi" on 21 September 2025, he proved impossible to mark and played a decisive role in Como's victory. Fabregas hopes to see that version again, operating to lethal effect between the lines with licence to roam in support of the centre-forward.
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