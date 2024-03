South Africa shared the spoils with Algeria following a 3-3 draw in a Fifa Series international friendly at a packed Nelson Mandela Stadium.

Themba Zwane's first-half brace thrust South Africa ahead at half-time before Yacine Brahimi equalised a few minutes into the second half.

However, off the bench, on-form Elias Mokwana shone once more when his deflected shot restored Bafana’s lead. But, Yassine Benzia's bicycle-kick goal levelled matters as the two teams eventually played a draw.

From that six-goal thriller, GOAL brings you raw quotes from reactions by coach Hugo Broos and Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo.