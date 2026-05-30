Hugo Broos hails Bafana Bafana defensive depth after Nicaragua stalemate - 'We are stronger than before'

Beyond the defensive stability, Broos was quick to highlight the impact of his younger wingers, who provided the spark in an otherwise cagey affair.

The pace of Kamogelo Sebelebele and Thapelo Maseko stood out, with the former's acceleration winning a penalty that underlined the direct threat Broos wants to incorporate into the national team setup.

"So I think that is a very good thing, and I think with Sebelebele and Maseko, I can say the same thing, so with those two guys we can do something – they are both quick and can both dribble and be dangerous," he added.

"And you saw the penalty with the speed of Sebelebele in the moment, that is something we have more of in our time now also, so that was the goal of today's game, was to give those people a chance and see if we made the right choices, and I think you can say yes."



