Hugo Broos hails Bafana Bafana defensive depth after Nicaragua stalemate - 'We are stronger than before'
Youthful revolution in central defence
The biggest talking point from Bafana Bafana’s goalless stalemate against Nicaragua in Soweto was the unveiling of a fresh-faced central defensive partnership that left Hugo Broos encouraged by the team's defensive steel and organisation.
Ime Okon and Olwethu Makhanya were entrusted with marshalling the backline, and the towering duo repaid that faith with a composed, authoritative display against the Central American outfit, earning glowing praise from their coach.
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'We are stronger than before'
"First of all, I think what we saw today in central defence [shows] that we are stronger than before – we have two new, young guys, very good defenders, strong boys, and that's also important," Broos said during his post-match assessment as per SABC Sports.
The Belgian coach rotated his squad heavily, opting to test the depth of his pool rather than relying on his tried-and-tested veterans, a move he believes paid off despite the lack of goals at the other end of the pitch.
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Attacking speed and tactical flexibility
Beyond the defensive stability, Broos was quick to highlight the impact of his younger wingers, who provided the spark in an otherwise cagey affair.
The pace of Kamogelo Sebelebele and Thapelo Maseko stood out, with the former's acceleration winning a penalty that underlined the direct threat Broos wants to incorporate into the national team setup.
"So I think that is a very good thing, and I think with Sebelebele and Maseko, I can say the same thing, so with those two guys we can do something – they are both quick and can both dribble and be dangerous," he added.
"And you saw the penalty with the speed of Sebelebele in the moment, that is something we have more of in our time now also, so that was the goal of today's game, was to give those people a chance and see if we made the right choices, and I think you can say yes."
No more trembling over Mudau injury fears
Perhaps the most encouraging development for Broos was the performance of Thabang Matuludi.
The Polokwane City right-back had previously appeared hesitant on the international stage, but his display against Nicaragua suggested he is ready to challenge for a permanent spot, providing much-needed cover for Mamelodi Sundowns star Khuliso Mudau.
"Matuludi, in the previous games when he came in, I said, 'Are you afraid or what?' So I told him before the game, 'I don't want to see you afraid, come on, go like in Polokwane,'" Broos revealed.
"Did you see him playing today? He was very good. So that means, with those guys now, we can say that we have some reinforcement in the team and we also have possibilities.
"I will not tremble anymore when I see Khuliso go down on the field; no, we have someone who can replace him, and that is certainly a very positive point from the game of today."