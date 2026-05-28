Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Samuel Nkosi

Hugo Broos explains shock snub of Kaizer Chiefs star Brandon Petersen from Bafana Bafana World Cup squad-'I don't know him as a human being'

Kaizer Chiefs
B. Petersen
South Africa
H. Broos
South Africa vs Nicaragua
Nicaragua
Friendlies
Mexico vs South Africa
Mexico
World Cup
FIFA Club World Cup

The Belgian mentor has addressed the controversial decision to exclude the Amakhosi goalkeeper from South Africa’s final 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Despite a stellar domestic campaign that saw the shot-stopper emerge as one of the best in the Premier Soccer League, the tactician opted for other options for the tournament in North America.

  • Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    The heartbreak of the final cut

    The announcement of the final Bafana Bafana squad at the Sefako M. Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria brought joy for some and bitter disappointment for others.

    Among the most high-profile casualties was Kaizer Chiefs’ Brandon Petersen, who missed out alongside the likes of Thabiso Monyane, Lebohang Maboe, and Patrick Maswanganyi as Broos trimmed his preliminary list down to the final travelling party.

    Petersen’s omission has sparked intense debate across South Africa, especially given his incredible form for Amakhosi.

    The goalkeeper recorded a remarkable 15 clean sheets in just 24 league outings, statistics that briefly made him the frontrunner to back up captain Ronwen Williams.

    However, when the final names were read out, Petersen found himself surplus to requirements.

    • Advertisement
  • Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Quality vs Integration

    Speaking on the difficult decision, Broos was remarkably candid about why the Chiefs man didn't make the plane.

    The South Africa head coach insisted that the decision had nothing to do with Petersen's ability with the gloves, but rather a lack of time to assess his personality and how he fits into the existing team culture.

    “Petersen was only two days with us. I know Petersen as a goalkeeper,” Broos stated as per iDiski Times.

    “What I said to him yesterday evening after we came back from the announcement – I have to choose between three goalkeepers, Goss, Chaine and you; I have to choose two goalkeepers.

    "When you look at the quality of those guys, I can’t choose because they have the same quality.”



  • Hugo Broos, Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpage

    The human element behind the selection

    For Broos, a major tournament requires more than just technical skill; it requires a psychological harmony within the camp.

    The Belgian mentor admitted that he simply didn't have enough time to gauge how Petersen would handle the stresses of a World Cup environment or the prospect of playing a secondary role behind the established number one.

    “So, on what level will you choose then, and for me it was the integration.

    "We had only one good training, and that was Tuesday, and that was it,” the coach explained.

    “I don’t know Brandon as a human being.

    "In those two days, you can’t know him; how will he react if he doesn’t play? How is his reaction to whatever? And that made me not choose Brandon. It’s not a question of quality. It’s just the integration.”



    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Brandon Petersen, Kaizer Chiefs, August 2025Backpage

    A difficult call for the Belgian coach

    While Petersen’s form made a compelling case for his inclusion, Broos eventually prioritised the players he knew better.

    The Bafana boss highlighted that the nuances of squad selection often go beyond what fans see on the pitch during the 90 minutes of a domestic match, focusing instead on the long weeks of a tournament camp.

    “It is very important that you put all these things together and then make your choices.

    "But sometimes it’s very difficult to choose between two players,” Broos added.

    With the squad now finalised, the attention turns to the pitch as Bafana Bafana prepare to represent the nation on the world's biggest stage, leaving Petersen to wonder what might have been had he been given more time in the national setup.

Friendlies
South Africa crest
South Africa
RSA
Nicaragua crest
Nicaragua
NIC
World Cup
Mexico crest
Mexico
MEX
South Africa crest
South Africa
RSA