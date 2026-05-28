Hugo Broos explains shock snub of Kaizer Chiefs star Brandon Petersen from Bafana Bafana World Cup squad-'I don't know him as a human being'
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The heartbreak of the final cut
The announcement of the final Bafana Bafana squad at the Sefako M. Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria brought joy for some and bitter disappointment for others.
Among the most high-profile casualties was Kaizer Chiefs’ Brandon Petersen, who missed out alongside the likes of Thabiso Monyane, Lebohang Maboe, and Patrick Maswanganyi as Broos trimmed his preliminary list down to the final travelling party.
Petersen’s omission has sparked intense debate across South Africa, especially given his incredible form for Amakhosi.
The goalkeeper recorded a remarkable 15 clean sheets in just 24 league outings, statistics that briefly made him the frontrunner to back up captain Ronwen Williams.
However, when the final names were read out, Petersen found himself surplus to requirements.
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Quality vs Integration
Speaking on the difficult decision, Broos was remarkably candid about why the Chiefs man didn't make the plane.
The South Africa head coach insisted that the decision had nothing to do with Petersen's ability with the gloves, but rather a lack of time to assess his personality and how he fits into the existing team culture.
“Petersen was only two days with us. I know Petersen as a goalkeeper,” Broos stated as per iDiski Times.
“What I said to him yesterday evening after we came back from the announcement – I have to choose between three goalkeepers, Goss, Chaine and you; I have to choose two goalkeepers.
"When you look at the quality of those guys, I can’t choose because they have the same quality.”
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The human element behind the selection
For Broos, a major tournament requires more than just technical skill; it requires a psychological harmony within the camp.
The Belgian mentor admitted that he simply didn't have enough time to gauge how Petersen would handle the stresses of a World Cup environment or the prospect of playing a secondary role behind the established number one.
“So, on what level will you choose then, and for me it was the integration.
"We had only one good training, and that was Tuesday, and that was it,” the coach explained.
“I don’t know Brandon as a human being.
"In those two days, you can’t know him; how will he react if he doesn’t play? How is his reaction to whatever? And that made me not choose Brandon. It’s not a question of quality. It’s just the integration.”
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A difficult call for the Belgian coach
While Petersen’s form made a compelling case for his inclusion, Broos eventually prioritised the players he knew better.
The Bafana boss highlighted that the nuances of squad selection often go beyond what fans see on the pitch during the 90 minutes of a domestic match, focusing instead on the long weeks of a tournament camp.
“It is very important that you put all these things together and then make your choices.
"But sometimes it’s very difficult to choose between two players,” Broos added.
With the squad now finalised, the attention turns to the pitch as Bafana Bafana prepare to represent the nation on the world's biggest stage, leaving Petersen to wonder what might have been had he been given more time in the national setup.