Hugo Broos explains shock snub of Kaizer Chiefs star Brandon Petersen from Bafana Bafana World Cup squad-'I don't know him as a human being'

The announcement of the final Bafana Bafana squad at the Sefako M. Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria brought joy for some and bitter disappointment for others.

Among the most high-profile casualties was Kaizer Chiefs’ Brandon Petersen, who missed out alongside the likes of Thabiso Monyane, Lebohang Maboe, and Patrick Maswanganyi as Broos trimmed his preliminary list down to the final travelling party.

Petersen’s omission has sparked intense debate across South Africa, especially given his incredible form for Amakhosi.

The goalkeeper recorded a remarkable 15 clean sheets in just 24 league outings, statistics that briefly made him the frontrunner to back up captain Ronwen Williams.

However, when the final names were read out, Petersen found himself surplus to requirements.