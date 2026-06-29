Hugo Broos explains harsh FIFA World Cup reality after Bafana Bafana exit - 'This is two levels higher than the PSL'
- AFP
A historic run ends in Los Angeles
Bafana Bafana’s dream journey at the 2026 FIFA World Cup reached its conclusion at the Los Angeles Stadium on Sunday, as a 1-0 defeat to co-hosts Canada saw them eliminated in the Round of 32.
Reflecting on the campaign, Broos was quick to point out the positive strides his side has taken, even if the final hurdle proved too high.
The 74-year-old mentor acknowledged that while the result was difficult to swallow, the overall experience of competing against the world's best has provided a necessary reality check for the South African football hierarchy.
- Getty Images Sport
The quality gap with the PSL
Broos was characteristically blunt when discussing the difference in intensity between the Premier Soccer League and the World Cup environment.
With a squad heavily reliant on locally based talent, the head coach suggested that the requirements of the PSL do not adequately prepare players for the rigours of elite international knockout football.
"I think our World Cup was a success, nobody expected, but only hoped that we can be in the second round," Broos said as per iDiski Times.
"I knew also that this is the level that is two levels higher than the PSL or local competition, which majority of our team plays in.
"You saw [against Canada] what we missed, there’s something that South Africa has to work on, not the national team but the clubs."
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National progress vs club dominance
The Belgian tactician also addressed the perceived strength of South African club football, particularly the dominance of Mamelodi Sundowns on the continent.
While continental success is a positive, Broos argued that the standards required to compete with elite nations demands a shift in how domestic clubs approach the development and preparation of their players.
"They don’t have to be happy when Sundowns win [CAF] Champions League, there’s more than that," he explained.
"There’s more than that at international level."
- AFP
Focusing on the future path
Despite the exit, the mood remains one of pride rather than despair.
Broos reiterated his belief in the current crop of players, noting that their mentality has improved significantly.
"We saw it against Canada and in previous matches. But we have a good mentality, again, I’m still proud of my team,” Broos concluded.
"We did well in this World Cup, even though we’re out.
"I know why we’re out, and this is something we have to work on in the next months and years."