Hugo Broos explains harsh FIFA World Cup reality after Bafana Bafana exit - 'This is two levels higher than the PSL'

Bafana Bafana’s dream journey at the 2026 FIFA World Cup reached its conclusion at the Los Angeles Stadium on Sunday, as a 1-0 defeat to co-hosts Canada saw them eliminated in the Round of 32.

Reflecting on the campaign, Broos was quick to point out the positive strides his side has taken, even if the final hurdle proved too high.

The 74-year-old mentor acknowledged that while the result was difficult to swallow, the overall experience of competing against the world's best has provided a necessary reality check for the South African football hierarchy.