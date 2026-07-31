Hugo Broos explains decision to step down as Bafana Bafana head coach as South Africa era ends in retirement

In an emotional address following Bafana Bafana's return from North America, Hugo Broos laid bare the personal toll that life in South Africa has taken on him away from the pitch.

Speaking on the difficulties of balancing his high-pressure role with his private life, Broos was remarkably candid about the emotional weight of his time in Johannesburg.

"My low absence from my family and lonely moments in South Africa have led me to make this difficult decision," Broos said during a press conference, as quoted on iDiski Times.

“Qualifying for the World Cup 40 years after my participation at the World Cup in ’86 as a player with the Belgian national team.

“Therefore, I will not extend my contract as head coach of Bafana Bafana.”











