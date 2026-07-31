Hugo Broos explains decision to step down as Bafana Bafana head coach as South Africa era ends in retirement
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Personal sacrifices lead to retirement call
In an emotional address following Bafana Bafana's return from North America, Hugo Broos laid bare the personal toll that life in South Africa has taken on him away from the pitch.
Speaking on the difficulties of balancing his high-pressure role with his private life, Broos was remarkably candid about the emotional weight of his time in Johannesburg.
"My low absence from my family and lonely moments in South Africa have led me to make this difficult decision," Broos said during a press conference, as quoted on iDiski Times.
“Qualifying for the World Cup 40 years after my participation at the World Cup in ’86 as a player with the Belgian national team.
“Therefore, I will not extend my contract as head coach of Bafana Bafana.”
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A historic World Cup milestone
Broos leaves the South African national team at their highest point in decades, having successfully guided them through a memorable 2026 FIFA World Cup journey.
After failing to qualify for the tournament on merit since 2002, Bafana Bafana shocked the world by reaching the knockout stages for the first time in their history.
The achievement was particularly poignant for the manager, who noted the symmetry of returning to the world stage exactly four decades after his own exploits as a player in Mexico.
His ability to modernise the squad and instill a sense of tactical discipline allowed South Africa to compete with global powerhouses.
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SAFA honors the outgoing tactician
The South African Football Association [SAFA] held a special press conference at SAFA House on Friday afternoon to formally acknowledge the departure of the man who arguably saved their reputation on the continent.
SAFA President Danny Jordaan led the tributes, expressing the organisation's deep gratitude for the stability and success Broos brought to the setup.
Addressing the outgoing coach directly in front of the assembled media, the SAFA President was succinct but sincere in his appraisal of the coach's impact. Jordaan simply stated:
"I want to say Hugo Broos, thank you very much." This sentiment reflects a significant shift from the skepticism that greeted Broos' appointment in 2021, when he replaced Molefi Ntseki.
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A legacy of consistent tournament success
When looking back at the Broos era, the numbers and accolades speak for themselves. He inherited a side that had failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, but he quickly turned their fortunes around.
His highlight reel includes a magnificent bronze medal finish at the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast, followed by a solid last-16 appearance in the Moroccan edition of the tournament.
By reaching the round of 32 in the global showpiece, Broos ensured that he left South African football in a much healthier state than he found it.
The 74-old has integrated a new generation of talent into the Bafana structure, ensuring that his tactical legacy will continue to influence the team long after he returns to Belgium.
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