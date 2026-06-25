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South Africa v Korea Republic: Group A - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Sinolwetu Tompela

South Africa 1-0 South Korea: 'Tough hate watch can’t lie, these Bafana are boys balling; Thapelo Maseko is turning into prime Lamine Yamal; We have done it!'

World Cup
South Africa vs Republic of Korea
South Africa
Republic of Korea
H. Broos
R. Williams
T. Mbatha
S. Kim
T. Maseko

Coming into a high-stakes clash with history within reach, Bafana Bafana knew exactly what was required to secure a place beyond the group stages. The mandate was clear for Hugo Broos and his troops, and they rose to the occasion, delivering a disciplined and determined performance to emerge victorious and keep their World Cup dream alive.

South Africa kept their 2026 FIFA World Cup dream alive, securing a place in the knockout round with a vital win over South Korea on Thursday at the Monterrey Stadium.

Bafana Bafana came out with purpose and ambition, creating better openings in an entertaining first half.

Thalente Mbatha looked destined to give Hugo Broos' men the advantage, but Seung-Gyu Kim produced a crucial stop to keep South Korea level.

Despite a spirited and hard-fought battle between the two nations, neither side could find the breakthrough as the teams went into the interval deadlocked at 0-0.

With the stakes rising, the second half unfolded at a frantic pace as both teams went in search of a decisive goal.

Taegeuk Warriors thought they had found it in the 60th minute, only for Ronwen Williams to pull off a vital save.

The warning proved costly for the Asians, as Bafana struck just three minutes later through Maseko, who finally buried his 5th chance of the match to hand the Mzansi outfit a priceless lead.

It ended in joy for Bafana as a solitary goal proved enough to secure all three points and book their place in the Round of 32 where they will face co-hosts Canada in Los Angeles.

As celebrations erupted among South African supporters, GOAL takes a look at some of the reactions from fans.


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  • 이강인 Lee Kangin Korea South AfricaGetty Images

    Saved their best performance for last

    South Africa saved their best group performance, packed with defensive resilience, buckets of creativity and a relentless energy, for last.

    For HISTORY. Bafana Bafana are in the World Cup knockouts for the first time ever - MelissaReddy_


  • Czechia v South Africa: Group A - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    We have done it!!!!

    It’s happening, man. It’s really happening 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

    South Africa, we have done it!!!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 - kay_mahapa

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  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH01-MEX-RSAAFP

    Tough hate watch

    Tough hate watch can’t lie, these Bafana are boys balling today - boy_director


  • lamine yamal spanien saudi arabiengetty

    Maseko turning into prime Lamine Yamal

    Thapelo Maseko is turning into prime Lamine Yamal on that left flank 😂🔥… if only he could bury those chances! 😅⚽️🔥 - bhozalam05


  • South Africa v Korea Republic: Group A - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Press the defender Makgopa

    Zero Pressing from Makgopa💔💔💔

    Tell Makgopa to Press!!!

    Press the Defenders!!! 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 - PatX2020

  • Scotland v Brazil: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Brazil beaters

    Bring Brazil we show them too - Nikhuluma Kakhulu