Hugo Broos expects a relentless South Korea test for Bafana Bafana - 'They are like Duracells'

South Africa have now turned their attention to their final group-stage encounter, a high-stakes clash in which they must secure a positive result to keep their 2026 FIFA World Cup dream alive.

While the draw against Czechia was built on physicality and resilience, Hugo Broos expects an entirely different test when Bafana Bafana take on South Korea.

The Belgian tactician was quick to highlight the Asian side's remarkable stamina and relentless work rate, drawing a unique comparison as he described their seemingly endless energy on the pitch.











