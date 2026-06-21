Hugo Broos expects a relentless South Korea test for Bafana Bafana - 'They are like Duracells'
Navigating final group stage clash
South Africa have now turned their attention to their final group-stage encounter, a high-stakes clash in which they must secure a positive result to keep their 2026 FIFA World Cup dream alive.
While the draw against Czechia was built on physicality and resilience, Hugo Broos expects an entirely different test when Bafana Bafana take on South Korea.
The Belgian tactician was quick to highlight the Asian side's remarkable stamina and relentless work rate, drawing a unique comparison as he described their seemingly endless energy on the pitch.
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The 'Duracell' threat
"I'm very sorry to say this, but they are like Duracells: you plug them in, and they start running, and they run for 90 minutes, so it will not be easy," Broos said as per KickOff.
"Yes, South Korea is a little bit in between Mexico and Czechia: it’s a very disciplined team.
"This is a characteristic of the Eastern teams; they are always disciplined, you saw that in their game against Czechia.
"They also have a good players, a few key players in the team."
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Discipline vs Physicality in Group A
Broos knows that his side cannot afford another slow start if they are to overcome such a well-drilled and tactically sound opponent.
"So again, it will be a tough game, but in another way," he added.
"Today [Thursday] it was a tough game because of the physicality of Czechia; against South Korea, it will be more about the discipline in the group.
"Also, the physical in the sense that they run."
The coach is clearly wary of the tactical discipline that has become a hallmark of South Korean football on the global stage.
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All eyes on the knockout dream
After the tactical nightmare of the first game, the squad appears to have found its footing, but the physical demands of facing a side that refuses to stop running will test their endurance to the limit.
With stars like Oswin Appollis and Thapelo Maseko finding their rhythm, Bafana fans are hopeful that the 'brave on the ball' philosophy Broos called for will be enough to dismantle the Korean engine.
Everything now rests on 90 minutes of high-stakes football, with South Africa's global tournament dream very much alive.