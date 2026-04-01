Hugo Broos addresses Bafana Bafana’ scoring woes - 'This is something you have to work on'
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Goalscoring concerns haunt
In the modern game, the true measure of attacking success remains goals, making decisive moments count inside the penalty area, and converting opportunities when they present themselves.
Right now, South Africa is struggling to find that cutting edge, with their finishing output dipping noticeably.
While the midfield unit continues to knit play together effectively, the sharpness required in the final third has been lacking in recent matches.
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Broos demands more clinical finishing
Hugo Broos admitted his side must be more clinical in front of goal. He noted that while their build-up play is promising, a lack of finishing remains a major concern.
“Yeah, this is something you have to work on, and it has something to do with the confidence of the players. When you have the chances that we had today (Tuesday) and last Friday, it is a little bit too much to miss them all,” Broos said as per IOL.
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Missing chances is cause for concern
Broos provided a blunt assessment of the statistics following the recent fixtures, noting that his side created more than enough opportunities to win both matches.
“I think in the two games, we had 10 chances and we only scored two times. So, that is not enough. You can work on it, but it is difficult for me to work on it because the players are gone tomorrow, and I will only see them back at the end of May," the coach lamented.
“It has something to do with confidence: being in front of the goal, knowing what you are going to do, and putting the ball in the net. It concerns me, certainly, because in the two games, we missed a little bit too many of our chances. On the other hand, we have also proved in the past that we can score easily. I know it was in AFCON or in preparation for the World Cup against African teams, and it is different. But this is something that will return.”
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Selection door remains open for the World Cup
Broos was honest about the current state of his team, admitting that significant improvements are required before they travel to the global showpiece.
“We have the players who are here and who are abroad, and that's it. So, I know that there are still some weaknesses in the team. We can't go to the World Cup with the level we have now. There has to be something more. And again, we can work on that, certainly,” he admitted.
“Listen, as I said yesterday at the press conference, I have about 70% of the selection in mind. But I also think that it's not the right moment and the right place now to make declarations about this one or that one. This is something Helman and I are going to solve between the two of us. And we will see in June who, in the end, will be in the selection for the World Cup.”