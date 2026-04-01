Hugo Broos addresses Bafana Bafana’ scoring woes - 'This is something you have to work on'

Broos provided a blunt assessment of the statistics following the recent fixtures, noting that his side created more than enough opportunities to win both matches.

“I think in the two games, we had 10 chances and we only scored two times. So, that is not enough. You can work on it, but it is difficult for me to work on it because the players are gone tomorrow, and I will only see them back at the end of May," the coach lamented.

“It has something to do with confidence: being in front of the goal, knowing what you are going to do, and putting the ball in the net. It concerns me, certainly, because in the two games, we missed a little bit too many of our chances. On the other hand, we have also proved in the past that we can score easily. I know it was in AFCON or in preparation for the World Cup against African teams, and it is different. But this is something that will return.”