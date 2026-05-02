How Mamelodi Sundowns shockingly rejected Orlando Pirates superstar Relebohile Mofokeng: 'He was coming along alright but..'

Youth development expert Floyd Mogale has opened up about the day Mamelodi Sundowns opted against signing a 12-year-old Relebohile Mofokeng.

Despite the youngster showing clear technical promise during a stint in Gauteng, the decision-makers at the club were reportedly concerned that he lacked the physical presence required to make it at the highest level.

Speaking on the TimesLIVE podcast , Mogale detailed how the diminutive playmaker was scouted from Sharpeville in the Vaal area and brought into the Sundowns ecosystem for assessment.

“They [Sundowns scouts in the Vaal] told us about Rele; he was in Sharpeville, and he was 12 years old,” Mogale recalled.

“We [as Sundowns] brought him in for the Sunday programme, and we were monitoring him.

"He was coming along alright, but he left immediately. I think the coaches did not understand him. Also, he was tiny; he was very tiny at that time."







