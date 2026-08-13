How Fernando Da Cruz is transforming Luke Baartman into a Kaizer Chiefs superstar: 'A player with good technical qualities'

Luke Baartman is quickly becoming the name on every Kaizer Chiefs supporter's lips after a blistering start to the 2026/27 Premier Soccer League season.

The 20-year-old forward, who arrived at Naturena with a reputation as a traditional number nine, has found a new lease of life under Fernando Da Cruz.

The young star's momentum continued on Wednesday night at the FNB Stadium, where he netted his first goal of the new campaign in a clinical 2-0 win against Sekhukhune United.

This surge in form is a stark contrast to his debut season with the Glamour Boys, where he was limited to just seven appearances.



