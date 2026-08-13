How Fernando Da Cruz is transforming Luke Baartman into a Kaizer Chiefs superstar: 'A player with good technical qualities'
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Tactical shift pays dividends for Amakhosi
Luke Baartman is quickly becoming the name on every Kaizer Chiefs supporter's lips after a blistering start to the 2026/27 Premier Soccer League season.
The 20-year-old forward, who arrived at Naturena with a reputation as a traditional number nine, has found a new lease of life under Fernando Da Cruz.
The young star's momentum continued on Wednesday night at the FNB Stadium, where he netted his first goal of the new campaign in a clinical 2-0 win against Sekhukhune United.
This surge in form is a stark contrast to his debut season with the Glamour Boys, where he was limited to just seven appearances.
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Da Cruz emphasizes the need for versatility
Explaining the rationale behind moving the former Urban Warrior away from his traditional central role, Da Cruz noted that top-flight football is no longer about specialists staying in one zone.
“Modern football now requires players who are able to play in many positions,” said Da Cruz, as per FARPost.
“For a young player like Luke Baartman, it’s important to give him different tools to be able to play in different positions.
“The most important thing for him is to read the game, for example, knowing what to do when he receives the ball in different situations of the game.”
The coaching staff's decision was informed by Baartman's impressive displays during the club's high-profile pre-season tour of Spain.
In Europe, the technical bench witnessed a player capable of more than just finishing chances in the box.
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Praising the youngster’s professional attitude
While technical ability is vital, Da Cruz is equally impressed by the mental fortitude and humility Baartman has shown since the new coaching regime took over.
In a world where young talents can often get distracted by early fame, the Chiefs boss believes Baartman’s willingness to learn is his greatest asset.
“It’s a player with good technical qualities and also a player with good explosiveness when he plays football,” Da Cruz noted.
“He is a young player and, for the moment, he listens to what the coaches ask of him, which is very important to me.
“The most important thing for young players is to listen to what the coach wants, because sometimes young players think that they are experienced.
"But Luke is very focused and knows what the coach expects from him.”
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Managing the workload for a long campaign
Despite the excitement surrounding his current form, the Kaizer Chiefs medical and technical teams are wary of burnout.
With the club competing in the Premier Soccer League, CAF Confederation Cup, Carling Knockout, and the Nedbank Cup, the schedule is relentless.
Da Cruz concluded by stressing the importance of patience and physical management for the 20-year-old sensation.
"As an experienced coach, I know that I cannot ask Luke to perform at a high level throughout the whole season," the Amakhosi mentor admitted.
"Sometimes he will need to recover, so we need to support him at different times of the season."
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