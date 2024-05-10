'How do you buy an old Onyango to replace an old Khune at Kaizer Chiefs? What nonsense is this! Go to hell Baloyi' - Fans

The two legendary goalkeepers are still active in top flight football with their respective teams despite their advancing age.

Kaizer Chiefs legend Brian Baloyi recently stated accomplished Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango can replace Itumeleng Khune at Amakhosi.

Khune has a few weeks remaining in his contract with Amakhosi, but his chances of staying past this season are not guaranteed.

Baloyi feels the 38-year-old Ugandan can fill the void at the Glamour Boys if indeed the 36-year-old former captain leaves.

However, the fans are not convinced Onyango can add any value to the team. They feel Baloyi is out of his mind; have a look at their reactions as compiled by GOAL.