Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Etiosa Ighodaro, Glody Lilepo, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpage
Khothatso Leballo

High praise for Kaizer Chiefs forward as Amakhosi seek solutions upfront: 'He is a player with a lot of qualities'

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
M. Lilepo
Orbit College vs Kaizer Chiefs
Orbit College
Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy
TS Galaxy

The Soweto giants have struggled up front this season, with their attacking problems evident even in matches they have managed to win. Despite collecting points, their finishing and overall cutting edge in the final third have often been questioned. However, one forward has caught the eye of the coach, who has waxed lyrical about his qualities and impact.

  • Glody Lilepo, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Lilepo's season record for Chiefs

    Glody Lilepo has managed seven goals and two assists across all competitions this season. 

    That makes him one of the high performers at Kaizer Chiefs this season.

    However, his goal contributions appear not to have helped the Soweto giants solve their shortcomings in front of goal. But Amakhosi co-coach Cedric Kaze has outlined all the qualities he says Lilepo possesses. 

    • Advertisement
  • Cedric Kaze, Kaizer Chiefs, November 2025Backpage

    Kaze lauds Lilepo

    "I believe he is a player with a lot of experience," said Kaze as per KickOff.  

    "He is a player that has been in the big clubs. And as well, he is a player with a lot of qualities.  

    "He is fast, he can play as a striker, he can hold the ball, he can run behind the backline, and as well he is a player who is calm when he is inside the box."

  • Glody Lilepo and Sage Stephens, Kaizer Chiefs vs StellenboschBackpage

    Why Chiefs value Lilepo

    "The last game… you don’t find a lot of strikers that can do the movements he does," said Kaze.

    "About the goal he scored [against Durban City], when he took two steps to put himself in a good position and far from the defender.

    "That is why the club values him.”  

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Glody Lilepo, Kaizer Chiefs, Nuno, Kabuscorp, September 2025Backpage

    Lilepo's season target

    The former Al Hilal's sensational strike against Marumo Gallants won the January/February Goal of the Month and he is pushing to help Amakhosi finish the season in a respectable position.

    “I fought to score again, the goal of the month, the goal of the season, because my quality is such that I can score beautiful goals,” said Lilepo as per FARPost.

    “Football has good moments and bad moments, but they are all important. Even the best teams go through tough times; what matters is staying together and continuing to work.

    “We want to finish in a good position and play in the Champions League with CAF.” 


Premier Soccer League
Orbit College crest
Orbit College
ORC
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
TS Galaxy crest
TS Galaxy
TSG