High praise for Kaizer Chiefs forward as Amakhosi seek solutions upfront: 'He is a player with a lot of qualities'
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Lilepo's season record for Chiefs
Glody Lilepo has managed seven goals and two assists across all competitions this season.
That makes him one of the high performers at Kaizer Chiefs this season.
However, his goal contributions appear not to have helped the Soweto giants solve their shortcomings in front of goal. But Amakhosi co-coach Cedric Kaze has outlined all the qualities he says Lilepo possesses.
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Kaze lauds Lilepo
"I believe he is a player with a lot of experience," said Kaze as per KickOff.
"He is a player that has been in the big clubs. And as well, he is a player with a lot of qualities.
"He is fast, he can play as a striker, he can hold the ball, he can run behind the backline, and as well he is a player who is calm when he is inside the box."
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Why Chiefs value Lilepo
"The last game… you don’t find a lot of strikers that can do the movements he does," said Kaze.
"About the goal he scored [against Durban City], when he took two steps to put himself in a good position and far from the defender.
"That is why the club values him.”
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Lilepo's season target
The former Al Hilal's sensational strike against Marumo Gallants won the January/February Goal of the Month and he is pushing to help Amakhosi finish the season in a respectable position.
“I fought to score again, the goal of the month, the goal of the season, because my quality is such that I can score beautiful goals,” said Lilepo as per FARPost.
“Football has good moments and bad moments, but they are all important. Even the best teams go through tough times; what matters is staying together and continuing to work.
“We want to finish in a good position and play in the Champions League with CAF.”