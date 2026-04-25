He makes Relebohile Mofokeng, Oswin Appollis and Tshepang Moremi shine! Orlando Pirates striker Yanela Mbuthuma defended despite criticism

Apart from working hard, Lekgwathi believes Mbuthuma is the reason why his teammates - Relebohile Mofokeng, Oswin Appollis and Tshepang Moremi - are shining.

"And for Appollis, Rele and [Tshepang] Moremi, it’s easy for them to score goals because of the mobile defender, the way the boy [Mbuthuma] works.

“So, for me, I think you look at their form; they’ve been scoring all these previous games, and I think nothing can stop them from continuing to score, as long as they work hard like they are now," he added.

"The boys work hard, they defend, they attack, and I think there’s something that motivates them. With the league going to an end, those boys deserve awards. I think even for them, they are working for that. They are close to getting awards like Player of the Season and others. I think both of them are going to get nominated, and they are working hard for that.

"Playing against Kaizer Chiefs, winning Man of the Match and scoring goals is going to give them that opportunity to win the Footballer of the Season [award]. I think there’s a motivation behind all that, even Bafana Bafana and the World Cup coming," the Pirates legend concluded.