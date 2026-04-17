Have Kaizer Chiefs rediscovered their full potential? Experienced PSL coach claims 'Amakhosi still lack a playing identity' despite Glamour Boys' five-game winning run
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Positive feeling at Naturena
Now, Kaizer Chiefs fans can afford to smile after the Premier Soccer League giants ended a four-match losing streak to post five wins in a row.
Although the Glamour Boys are not realistically chasing any title - they are a distant fourth in the PSL race - the winning run has rejuvenated their fanbase, who are now happy to see their team produce promising outcomes.
However, Dan Malesela, a veteran coach in the top flight, has argued that the Soweto giants have not yet hit their full potential.
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Identity lacking
"This is part of football. There are often challenging periods when results fluctuate. Sometimes players develop with experience, gaining a better understanding of their roles on the pitch. Chiefs have talented players, but their current style of play appears to hinder their progress," Malesela told KickOff.
“Chiefs still lack a playing identity. I am not surprised by their positive results, but my focus remains on establishing a clear playing identity."
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Improved Chiefs good for PSL
Dan Dance, as the former Baroka FC head coach is famously known, said that there is, however, hope for Amakhosi.
He argued that a competitive Chiefs team will help improve the league incredibly.
“Nonetheless, there is hope, and they continue to perform well. A PSL without a performing Kaizer Chiefs would diminish the quality of the league, as they command a large crowd," he added.
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Can Kaze and Ben Youssef give Chiefs identity?
Although Malesela criticised Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef's playstyle, experienced coach Ernst Middendorp believes the two should not be sacked.
"They have a good run at the moment, so it makes no sense to make a big noise. The players have to be strong mentally. It depends on the mentality of the player. How strong is he?" Middendorp said.
"It's the same with the coaches. Aside from being knowledgeable, as a coach, you must be stubborn; you must have a very clear structure.
"At the moment, obviously, the success is near, and they should keep going, and there is no reason for the club to even consider who should come in and take over. I hope they make the right decision," he added.
Amakhosi will be back in action on April 18 to take on Polokwane City.