Have Kaizer Chiefs rediscovered their full potential? Experienced PSL coach claims 'Amakhosi still lack a playing identity' despite Glamour Boys' five-game winning run

Now, Kaizer Chiefs fans can afford to smile after the Premier Soccer League giants ended a four-match losing streak to post five wins in a row.

Although the Glamour Boys are not realistically chasing any title - they are a distant fourth in the PSL race - the winning run has rejuvenated their fanbase, who are now happy to see their team produce promising outcomes.

However, Dan Malesela, a veteran coach in the top flight, has argued that the Soweto giants have not yet hit their full potential.