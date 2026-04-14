Has Kaizer Chiefs duo Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef done ENOUGH to deserve a contract extension? 'We shouldn't be talking too much too quickly'
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Kaze and Ben Youssef's report card
Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef fully took charge of the team after Nasreddine Nabi's exit, at least until the end of the season, as communicated by the management.
Despite failing to deliver the Carling Knockout, Nedbank Cup, and reach the CAF Confederation Cup knockout phase, Amakhosi have been quite good in the Premier Soccer League.
The team is close to finishing in the top three for the first time in a couple of years, something that will see them compete in all domestic Cups next season as well as qualify for the continental assignments.
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The big question
The management has not communicated whether the duo will be around beyond this season, especially after delivering a possible top-three finish.
Pitso Mosimane, Benni McCarthy, Rhulani Mokwena, and Manqoba Mngqithi have been linked with the Soweto giants.
Most recently, former Orlando Pirates coach Eric Tinkler - who is reportedly out of Sekhukhune United, has also been reportedly mentioned.
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Talking too much already?
"We shouldn't be talking too much too quickly. What has happened recently, I don't think it's enough for the two coaches to be kept on," Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Shaun Permall assessed the situation per KickOff.
"They've been there most of the season. Nasredine Nabi left early on in the season. They've been there for quite a while now. At a different time of the season, they've been collecting points, but I still believe Chiefs still need a proper good coach.
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Go for plenty & available proper coaches
"I remember back then when we were playing, Ace Khuse and Doc Khumalo took over from Muhsin Ertugral and all of a sudden we were collecting points. Such things happen. I don't think having two head coaches really works. It's not always good. One coach has to make a decision.
"I expect Chiefs to hire a proper coach. There are plenty of them available right now. There's Pitso, there's Benni available. Both of them are good enough and very clued up about South African football," Permall concluded.