Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Seth Willis

Has Kaizer Chiefs duo Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef done ENOUGH to deserve a contract extension? 'We shouldn't be talking too much too quickly'

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
Magesi FC vs Kaizer Chiefs
Magesi FC
Polokwane City vs Kaizer Chiefs
Polokwane City
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates

The two took over early in the season from coach Nasreddine Nabi, who was fired just six Premier Soccer League games into the 2025/26 edition. They have had their shortcomings but still delivered arguably for the club, especially in the South African top-flight football.

  • Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Backpage

    Kaze and Ben Youssef's report card

    Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef fully took charge of the team after Nasreddine Nabi's exit, at least until the end of the season, as communicated by the management.

    Despite failing to deliver the Carling Knockout, Nedbank Cup, and reach the CAF Confederation Cup knockout phase, Amakhosi have been quite good in the Premier Soccer League.

    The team is close to finishing in the top three for the first time in a couple of years, something that will see them compete in all domestic Cups next season as well as qualify for the continental assignments. 

    • Advertisement
  • Eric Tinkler, Sekhukhune United, September 2025Backpage

    The big question

    The management has not communicated whether the duo will be around beyond this season, especially after delivering a possible top-three finish.

    Pitso Mosimane, Benni McCarthy, Rhulani Mokwena, and Manqoba Mngqithi have been linked with the Soweto giants. 

    Most recently, former Orlando Pirates coach Eric Tinkler - who is reportedly out of Sekhukhune United, has also been reportedly mentioned.

  • Cedric Kaze, Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer Chiefs, February 2026Backpage

    Talking too much already?

    "We shouldn't be talking too much too quickly. What has happened recently, I don't think it's enough for the two coaches to be kept on," Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Shaun Permall assessed the situation per KickOff.

    "They've been there most of the season. Nasredine Nabi left early on in the season. They've been there for quite a while now. At a different time of the season, they've been collecting points, but I still believe Chiefs still need a proper good coach.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Benni McCarthy, Harambee StarsBackpage

    Go for plenty & available proper coaches

    "I remember back then when we were playing, Ace Khuse and Doc Khumalo took over from Muhsin Ertugral and all of a sudden we were collecting points. Such things happen. I don't think having two head coaches really works. It's not always good. One coach has to make a decision.

    "I expect Chiefs to hire a proper coach. There are plenty of them available right now. There's Pitso, there's Benni available. Both of them are good enough and very clued up about South African football," Permall concluded.