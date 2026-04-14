Has Kaizer Chiefs duo Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef done ENOUGH to deserve a contract extension? 'We shouldn't be talking too much too quickly'

Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef fully took charge of the team after Nasreddine Nabi's exit, at least until the end of the season, as communicated by the management.

Despite failing to deliver the Carling Knockout, Nedbank Cup, and reach the CAF Confederation Cup knockout phase, Amakhosi have been quite good in the Premier Soccer League.

The team is close to finishing in the top three for the first time in a couple of years, something that will see them compete in all domestic Cups next season as well as qualify for the continental assignments.