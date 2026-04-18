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Harry Winks faces backlash after X-rated confrontation with Leicester fans following Portsmouth defeat
X-rated outburst at Fratton Park
In a video that has quickly gone viral on social media, Winks can be seen heading back onto the team coach following the 1-0 loss. While some fans offered sarcastic partings, others were more direct, leading to the ten-cap England international snapping at his own supporters. The midfielder was filmed pointing at individuals and shouting: "You f*ck off."
The exchange did not end there, as a clearly enraged Winks continued to fire back at the shouting crowd. He was seen gesturing and yelling: "Shut the f*ck up. Shut up, f*ck off."
The 30-year-old had to be ushered into the bus by club staff as the atmosphere turned increasingly toxic between the playing staff and the travelling faithful.
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Leicester on the brink of disaster
The Foxes are currently enduring a nightmare season and sit 23rd in the Championship table with just three games remaining. After suffering a six-point deduction in February, Gary Rowett’s side have failed to find any rhythm, winning just two league games in the entirety of 2026. A return to League One for the first time since 2009 now looks almost certain.
From Premier League champions to relegation battle
The fall from grace is staggering for a club that was crowned Premier League champions just a decade ago. Defeat or a draw against Hull City on Tuesday night could officially confirm their relegation to the third tier. Only bottom-of-the-table Sheffield Wednesday have conceded more than the 65 goals Leicester have shipped during this disastrous run of form.
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Rowett demands pride from squad
Speaking after the Portsmouth match, Leicester manager Rowett admitted the situation is grave but demanded his players maintain their professional standards. He said: "I can say we've got belief. I think we have to show that in our performance and show that in our results. I said to the players, 'We might have to start hoping we get a little bit of fortune from somewhere else,' but I don't like saying that as a manager, I'm not interested in what other teams do, I'm interested in what we do."
Rowett emphasized that the players must play for their own reputations regardless of the league table. He continued: "We have to be professional, as a player, if I had three games to go and I was already relegated, I'd still want to win all three of those games, I don't care, it's about pride, it's about your own personal standards. So for me, we turn up Tuesday and we have to do everything we can to try and win a game."