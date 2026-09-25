Is Harry Maguire’s England career over? Former Three Lions centre-half Des Walker explains why Man Utd defender may be left stuck on 66 caps

Tuchel appears to have other ideas. Asked if Maguire’s days as a senior international are over, ex-Three Lions star Walker - who was speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of KingWins - said: “You would think so, but confidence-wise I think he’s taken a bit of a beating at times. Sometimes you don’t recover easily from that because the minute you make a mistake or lose a game, everybody is on you.

“He needs to knuckle down, get consistent football at Manchester United and play well. I don’t think he should be thinking about England at the moment. He should be concentrating on getting back to being the player he was.

“If an England opportunity arises because somebody gets injured or something happens, then absolutely take the chance. I’m not saying he should discount England. He should just concentrate on his club football and put the doubts other people have about him out of his mind.

“I watched Manchester United and Fulham and, truthfully, there were two poor defences out there. Both teams looked disorganised and it could have been five each.

“Maguire has the ability. And I don’t think England’s defence is a foregone conclusion either. If you’re conceding a lot of goals at a major tournament, especially when you’ve got two defensive midfield players in front of you, there’s something to address.

“You win tournaments and leagues by not conceding goals. Look at Arsenal. Once you become leaky, you put yourself under pressure. If you have to score two or three goals every week just to win a football match, it isn’t going to happen all the time.”