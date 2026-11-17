Asked to pick between the holder of a prestigious Golden Ball and a man currently enduring Bushtucker Trials on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, ex-England frontman Hateley - who was speaking in association with London.Bet - told GOAL: “I would probably pick Harry Kane.

“I think Wayne Rooney would be the most natural of the two, but I think Harry's done the hard yards. He learned his trade back as a young boy, going out on loan many times to improve himself, whereas Rooney was more of that naturally-gifted player that literally just walked into the team and became the great player that he was.

“Overall, I think the way that Harry's progressed in his career year on year, everybody you speak to says that every year he's got better. Now, he's even better than he was before he went anywhere and did anything. I think that will repay him later in his career.

“I think he'll play until he's 40, if he wants to and he stays injury free. That says everything from his earlier years. He is adapting, he is becoming that Ballon d'Or winner, and rightly so and the further he goes into his career, he will have to adapt again.

“He will do that seamlessly because of the way he learned the game when he was younger. He adapted to people tackling him and getting close to him and all that sort of stuff as a young boy, big brutes jumping all over him, how to handle that.

“Rooney is probably the most natural of the young players that we've had come through, but you have to keep him on that leash. Harry has done the hard yards, become the player he's grown into, and will go on for many years. That's the reason I pick Harry.”