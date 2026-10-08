MLS commissioner Don Garber urges Harry Kane to follow Lionel Messi to America as 'dream' transfer target

Garber has expressed his desire to see Kane cross the Atlantic. The 33-year-old Bayern striker recently revealed his interest in eventually moving to North America, initially sparking discussions about a potential career as an NFL kicker.

Kane remains in spectacular form for both club and country, recently marking his 125th England appearance with his 91st international goal against Czechia. However, Garber hopes the prolific forward will spend time in MLS before stepping onto the gridiron.

Luring the England captain to the United States would represent another massive coup for the competition. Garber views Kane's genuine interest as proof that their long-term strategy to build a globally respected league is finally paying off.