Happy Mashiane's agent provides update after Stellenbosch transfer collapses - 'We're working on his next move'
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Stellie's trial ends for Mashiane
Happy Mashiane's quest for a new home in the Premier Soccer League has hit a stumbling block after it was confirmed that he will not be signing with Stellenbosch.
The defender had spent time undergoing an assessment under the watchful eye of Gavin Hunt and his technical team in the Western Cape.
However, the trial did not result in a contract offer for the former Kaizer Chiefs.
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'Working on his next move'
Mashiane has since departed the club's base and returned to Gauteng to weigh up his alternative options as the new season approaches.
His agent, Jazzman Mahlakgane, confirmed the development to Soccer Laduma.
"He's back in Gauteng, and we are working on his next move."
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Mental readiness following Chiefs' exit
Leaving a club of Amakhosi' stature can often take a psychological toll on players, but Mahlakgane is confident that his client is in the right headspace to bounce back.
The representative revealed that he had frank conversations with the player before the Stellenbosch trial to ensure he was fully prepared for the challenge ahead.
"He's good [mentally].
"I mean, funny enough, you're asking about the mental state.
"I asked him exactly that question.
"Because a lot of players—and I asked him specifically because when players leave Chiefs or Pirates, they don't recover mentally," Mahlakgane explained when discussing the wing-back's current outlook.
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Overcoming the 'Half-Man' hurdle
Mahlakgane went into detail regarding the advice he gave Mashiane before they traveled to the Western Cape.
He emphasised that the transition from a big club requires a specific type of resilience, offering the player professional support if it was needed to ensure he could compete at the highest level again.
"So, I did ask him that: Are you sure you are good to go? Because if you don't, I need to take you to a psychologist.
"When we traveled to Stellenbosch, I said, 'Listen, it's not going to work if you're going there half-half.
"If you're a half-man, it's not going to work.
"If you think that you are mentally ready to fight through, then I'm happy to come with you.'
Then he said, 'I'm happy to fight'. He's good," the agent added.
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