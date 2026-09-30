Guernsey's three-decade exile ends as Bournemouth star Alex Scott makes his England debut in a win against Czechia

Scott achieved a lifelong ambition on Tuesday evening as he earned his first senior cap for England during a Nations League clash against Czechia. The 23-year-old, who was born in Guernsey, made history by becoming the first male player from the Channel Islands to represent the Three Lions since legendary Southampton playmaker Matt Le Tissier last featured in 1997. It was a significant night for both the player and his home region, as he stepped onto the pitch to validate his rapid rise through the English football pyramid.

The Three Lions were already in a commanding position by the time Scott was introduced to the action. After a goalless first half, Anthony Gordon broke the deadlock with a header just two minutes after the restart, and captain Harry Kane doubled the advantage in the 69th minute. Almost immediately after the second goal, interim manager Lee Carsley turned to his bench, handing Scott his debut as a 70th-minute replacement for Elliott Anderson to see out the 2-0 victory in front of a jubilant home crowd.