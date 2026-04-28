Gregg Berhalter hails Puso Dithejane after South African star makes first MLS start in Chicago Fire rout - 'He gave us everything we wanted'

“In the first half, I thought the ball movement was a little bit too slow,” Berhalter said.

“We weren’t threatening their back line. We didn’t have an occupation in the penalty box when we did get the ball in the box, so it wasn’t great. And the message at halftime was, we need to speed up the play, we need to play behind them; we need to get numbers in the penalty box.

“And I thought the guys did a really good job of executing, staying patient. And then, once we got the first goal, not to sit back, to keep going and pushing, and get more goals. So overall, happy with the performance. I realize it’s not easy for Sporting Kansas City at this time. It was a professional performance from our group.”







