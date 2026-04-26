Puso Dithejane gets his Chicago Fire chance as Mbekezeli Mbokazi benched for 5-0 drubbing of Sporting Kansas City

Chicago Fire coach Gregg Berhalter made a statement with his team selection on Saturday night, handing Puso Dithejane his first start of the season. While Dithejane featured for over an hour, there was no room on the pitch for Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who remained an unused substitute as Chicago dismantled their long-standing rivals.

The team selection paid dividends as the home side controlled 71% of possession and limited the visitors to just a single shot on target throughout the ninety minutes.

The first half was uncharacteristically quiet, but the floodgates opened shortly after the interval as the Fire went on to secure a 5-0 victory at Soldier Field in Chicago with goals from Philip Zinckernagel (51' & 65'), Hugo Cuypers (74' & 90+8') and Maren Haile-Selassie (79').