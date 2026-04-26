Puso Dithejane gets his Chicago Fire chance as Mbekezeli Mbokazi benched for 5-0 drubbing of Sporting Kansas City
Watch the Chicago Fire 5-0 Sporting KC match highlights
The match report
Chicago Fire coach Gregg Berhalter made a statement with his team selection on Saturday night, handing Puso Dithejane his first start of the season. While Dithejane featured for over an hour, there was no room on the pitch for Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who remained an unused substitute as Chicago dismantled their long-standing rivals.
The team selection paid dividends as the home side controlled 71% of possession and limited the visitors to just a single shot on target throughout the ninety minutes.
The first half was uncharacteristically quiet, but the floodgates opened shortly after the interval as the Fire went on to secure a 5-0 victory at Soldier Field in Chicago with goals from Philip Zinckernagel (51' & 65'), Hugo Cuypers (74' & 90+8') and Maren Haile-Selassie (79').
Puso Dithejane's game stats
According to FOTMOB the 21-year-old South African winger received the lowest rating of 7.0 on the Chicago Fire team.
Minutes 61 Accurate passes 17/22 (77%) Chances created 2 Blocked shots 2 Successful dribbles 2/5 (40%) Interceptions 1 Recoveries 5 Ground duels 4/11 (36%)
- Imagn
What's next for Chicago Fire?
The win saw Chicago jump to third on the Eastern Conference log with 17 points after nine matches, just two points off Lionel Messi's Inter Miami who have played an extra match, and five points off log leaders Nashville.
The Fire next face Bradley Carnell's St. Louis City in the 2026 U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 on Wednesday, April 29, at SeatGeek Stadium.
Chicago then plays host to ninth-placed FC Cincinnati in the MLS on Saturday, May 2.