Agnikoi Eroine, Marumo Gallants and Junior Dion, Golden ArrowsBackpagepix
Khothatso Leballo

Golden Arrows vs Marumo Gallants Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow Abafana Bes'thende's hosting of Bahlabane ba Ntwa in a Carling Knockout semi-final tie at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have never won this competition before and want to give themselves a chance to lift the trophy. Sunday's winner will meet Orlando Pirates in the final after the Soweto giants beat Richards Bay on Saturday.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Golden Arrows and Marumo Gallants, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more. 

  • Keenan Phillips, Golden ArrowsBackpage

    Kick-off time

    Game:

    		Arrows vs Gallants

    Date:

    		9 November 2025

    Kick-off:

    		15h00 SA Time

    Venue:

    		King Zwelithini Stadium
  • Sekela Sithole, Marumo Gallants, September 2025Backpage

    How to watch Arrows vs Gallants online - TV channels & live streams

    Online Streaming

    TV Channel

    DStv.com/DStv Now App

    		SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202/SABC 1
  • Junior Dion, Golden ArrowsBackpage

    Arrows team news & squads

    Straight from losing 3-1 to Orlando Pirates in a Premier Soccer League match last week, Abafana Bes'thende coach Manqoba Mngqithi might want to make a few changes to correct where they went wrong against the Buccaneers.

    Central defender Ayanda Jiyane scored an own goal against Pirates and would not want that to weigh him down. No Arrows defenders are suspended for this game.

    Arrows possible XI: Ngcobo, Madonsela, Jiyane, Cele, Mantshiyane, Dlamini, Cisse, Ayabulela, Ndlovu, Dion, Karelse

  • Marumo Gallants, October 2025Backpage

    Gallants team news & squads

    Bahlabane ba Ntwa travelled to Durban from Bloemfontein without midfielder Simo Luthuli, who is suspended for this game and will not face his former team, Arrows.

    Club captain Edgar Manaka has been struggling for game time, and it will be seen if coach Alexandre Lafitte will give him playing minutes.

    Gallants possible XI: Arubi, Mhlongo, Agnikoi, Sikhosana, Mabotja, Bance, Nhlapo, Mpambaniso, Msendami, Adetu, Motloung

  • Junior Dion of Golden ArrowsBackpagepix

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Arrows have won three of their last five Premier Soccer League matches, while losing twice.

    Their opponents Gallants have recorded just one victory, losing three times and drawing once in their last five PSL games.

    To reach the Carling Knockout semi-finals, Abafana Bes'thende first beat Sekhukhune United in the Round of 16, before dumping TS Galaxy in the quarter-final.

    Bahlabane ba Ntwa have been impressing in this tournament, first knocking out Mamelodi Sundowns and then thumping Stellenbosch 4-0 in the last eight.

    Head-to-head record this season

    Date

    Match

    Competition

    November 2, 2025Arrows 4-0 Gallants PSL

  • Orlando Pirates, September 2025Backpage

    Useful links

