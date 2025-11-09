Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Golden Arrows and Marumo Gallants, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.
Golden Arrows vs Marumo Gallants Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
- Backpage
Kick-off time
Game:
Arrows vs Gallants
Date:
9 November 2025
Kick-off:
15h00 SA Time
Venue:
King Zwelithini Stadium
- Backpage
How to watch Arrows vs Gallants online - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming
TV Channel
DStv.com/DStv Now App
SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202/SABC 1
- Backpage
Arrows team news & squads
Straight from losing 3-1 to Orlando Pirates in a Premier Soccer League match last week, Abafana Bes'thende coach Manqoba Mngqithi might want to make a few changes to correct where they went wrong against the Buccaneers.
Central defender Ayanda Jiyane scored an own goal against Pirates and would not want that to weigh him down. No Arrows defenders are suspended for this game.
Arrows possible XI: Ngcobo, Madonsela, Jiyane, Cele, Mantshiyane, Dlamini, Cisse, Ayabulela, Ndlovu, Dion, Karelse
- Backpage
Gallants team news & squads
Bahlabane ba Ntwa travelled to Durban from Bloemfontein without midfielder Simo Luthuli, who is suspended for this game and will not face his former team, Arrows.
Club captain Edgar Manaka has been struggling for game time, and it will be seen if coach Alexandre Lafitte will give him playing minutes.
Gallants possible XI: Arubi, Mhlongo, Agnikoi, Sikhosana, Mabotja, Bance, Nhlapo, Mpambaniso, Msendami, Adetu, Motloung
- Backpagepix
Head-to-head and recent form
Arrows have won three of their last five Premier Soccer League matches, while losing twice.
Their opponents Gallants have recorded just one victory, losing three times and drawing once in their last five PSL games.
To reach the Carling Knockout semi-finals, Abafana Bes'thende first beat Sekhukhune United in the Round of 16, before dumping TS Galaxy in the quarter-final.
Bahlabane ba Ntwa have been impressing in this tournament, first knocking out Mamelodi Sundowns and then thumping Stellenbosch 4-0 in the last eight.
Head-to-head record this season
Date
Match
Competition
November 2, 2025 Arrows 4-0 Gallants PSL
- Backpage
Useful links