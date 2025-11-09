Golden Arrows vs Marumo Gallants Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Straight from losing 3-1 to Orlando Pirates in a Premier Soccer League match last week, Abafana Bes'thende coach Manqoba Mngqithi might want to make a few changes to correct where they went wrong against the Buccaneers.

Central defender Ayanda Jiyane scored an own goal against Pirates and would not want that to weigh him down. No Arrows defenders are suspended for this game.

Arrows possible XI: Ngcobo, Madonsela, Jiyane, Cele, Mantshiyane, Dlamini, Cisse, Ayabulela, Ndlovu, Dion, Karelse