'Sign of champions, Orlando Pirates winning ugly & Kaizer Chiefs crying inside! I don't see Relebohile Mofokeng replacing Tshepang Moremi, but Sipho Chaine doesn't trust Nkosinathi Sibisi' - Fans

Orlando Pirates needed a first-half strike from Tshepang Moremi to get past the stubborn Richards Bay on Saturday.

The Soweto giants are now in the last hurdle, where they will face either Golden Arrows or Marumo Gallants. The duo is expected to battle for the second title on Sunday.

Have a look at the reactions from the fans following the Buccaneers' positive outing as sampled by GOAL.