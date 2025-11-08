+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Nkosinathi Sibisi, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Seth Willis

'Sign of champions, Orlando Pirates winning ugly & Kaizer Chiefs crying inside! I don't see Relebohile Mofokeng replacing Tshepang Moremi, but Sipho Chaine doesn't trust Nkosinathi Sibisi' - Fans

The Buccaneers have been excellent in domestic competitions, where they are chasing a quadruple after the CAF Champions League exit. After winning the MTN8, the Sea Robbers are in the Carling Knockout final following their success this weekend in the semi-final staged at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Orlando Pirates needed a first-half strike from Tshepang Moremi to get past the stubborn Richards Bay on Saturday.

The Soweto giants are now in the last hurdle, where they will face either Golden Arrows or Marumo Gallants. The duo is expected to battle for the second title on Sunday.   

Have a look at the reactions from the fans following the Buccaneers' positive outing as sampled by GOAL.

  • Orlando Pirates FansBackpage

    You will kill us with heart-attack

    The last two minutes, you can kick out the ball as many times as you want; otherwise, you will give us a heart attack one day -  Meerkat

  • riyad Mahrez LeicesterGetty

    Small teams playing vs Pirates like prime Leicester City

    These small teams, when they play against Pirates, they play like the prime Leicester City of Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy -  Thari Met

  • Zakhele Lepasa, Orlando Pirates, November 2025Backpage

    Too much quality

    We need to keep our feet on the ground and remain focused. Let's take it one game at a time. Future looking too bright, too much quality. Up the Bucs; in Wadu ball we trust once and always - Ghostwriter

  • Masindi Nemtajela and Soso Mukoko, Orlando Pirates vs LupopoBackpage

    CAF CL pain will be felt in PSL

    We are coming for every trophy this season. Our pain from the CAF Champions League will be transferred to the PSL - Khu Tso

  • Nkosinathi Sibisi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Sibisi played well, it was a tough game

    Nkosinathi Sibisi played well today. I'm impressed. Let us be more prepared for the final. This was a difficult game. Well done, boys - Peaches

  • Sipho Chaine, Orlando Pirates, October 2025Backpage

    Chaine needs competition

    Sipho needs competition. He always panics when we are under pressure. He doesn't give our defence the calmness we need. Golden Arrows keeper will do - Mokone Lebo

  • Sipho Mbule, Orlando Pirates, Sbangani Zulu, Richards Bay, November 2025Backpage

    Signs of Champions- winning ugly!

    Signs of Champions- winning ugly and winning beautifully, we'll take them all. Pirates didn't even show up for the second half and still won - Tumelo

  • Tshepang Moremi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Mofokeng can't replace Moremi

    I don't see Relebohile Mofokeng just slotting into that left wing position with Tshepang Moremi being on form like this, as much as I love the boy. See him more in a number 10 role - Jovani

  • Kaizer Chiefs fansBackpage

    Chiefs are crying inside

    Not our best performance, but we'll take the win. We are hard to beat. What Coach Wadu has done for us is hard to find from any coach. Chiefs are crying inside, pain successfully landed - Owaselangeni

  • Nkosinathi Sibisi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Chaine doesn't trust Sibisi

    Sipho Chaine doesn't trust Sibisi. Why did he keep on coming out? He ended up stepping on that player's boot - Khathutshelo