'Sign of champions, Orlando Pirates winning ugly & Kaizer Chiefs crying inside! I don't see Relebohile Mofokeng replacing Tshepang Moremi, but Sipho Chaine doesn't trust Nkosinathi Sibisi' - Fans
The Buccaneers have been excellent in domestic competitions, where they are chasing a quadruple after the CAF Champions League exit. After winning the MTN8, the Sea Robbers are in the Carling Knockout final following their success this weekend in the semi-final staged at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.
Orlando Pirates needed a first-half strike from Tshepang Moremi to get past the stubborn Richards Bay on Saturday.
The Soweto giants are now in the last hurdle, where they will face either Golden Arrows or Marumo Gallants. The duo is expected to battle for the second title on Sunday.
Have a look at the reactions from the fans following the Buccaneers' positive outing as sampled by GOAL.