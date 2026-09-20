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Kaizer Chiefs vs Golden Arrows, MTN8 Cup 2026Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Golden Arrows vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and predictions

Premier Soccer League
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Kaizer Chiefs
MTN 8 Cup
Lamontville Golden Arrows
Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs vs Stellenbosch FC
Stellenbosch FC
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Milford FC
Milford FC
F. Da Cruz
B. Petersen
S. Ndlovu
L. Maboe
W. Duba
R. Leaner
S. Dladla
J. Dion
R. Van Neel
T. Mbanjwa
K. Shezi

GOAL brings you all the details on how to watch Abafana Bes’thende take on the Glamour Boys at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga, with Amakhosi looking to settle the score after their upsetting MTN8 meeting. The two sides meet again with a crucial three points up for grabs before the international break.

  • NELSPRUIT, SOUTH AFRICA - 2010, General view of Mbombela Stadium

    Match information

    Game:

    Golden Arrows vs Kaizer Chiefs

    Date:

    20/09/26

    Kick-off:

    15:00

    Venue:

    Mbombela Stadium, Mpumalanga


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  • How to watch Arrows vs Chiefs - TV channels & live streams

    Online Streaming

    TV Channel

    DStv.com/DStv Now App/SABC Plus

    SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202


    Or follow live GOAL updates here.

  • Arrows team news

    Arrows head into the clash with no injury or suspension concerns reported this week, giving coach Pitso Dladla plenty of options to choose from as Abafana Bes’thende hope to get a double over the Naturena-based outfit.

    Arrows Possible XI: Mbanjwa, Shezi, Agnikoi, Mantshiyane, Maluleke, Maxwele, Dlamini, Zwane, Khumalo, Dion & Van Neel.



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  • Chiefs team news

    Amakhosi will be without captain Brandon Petersen and Wandile Dube, adding to a growing injury list of concern. Speaking ahead of the match, Siphesihle Ndlovu says Chiefs will be looking to return to winning ways, with the midfielder stressing the importance of going into the international break on a positive note.

    "Obviously we were disappointed not to get the win against Polokwane, but we have had a week to prepare for this one, and it’s going to be an interesting game because we have played them already and we know it won’t be an easy ride, but it’s very important for us to go into the break on the back of a positive result," Ndlovu told Chiefs media department.

    "They are a possession-based side that is also dangerous in transition, so they are tricky to play against, but we have our own tactical plan that will nullify their strengths and pose them problems.

    "If we want to stay in the title race, this game is vital to us continuing our journey, so whether we win in style or by grinding it out, we want those three points on Sunday."

    Chiefs Possible XI: Leaner, Frosler, Miguel, Kwinika, Cross, Mmodi, Ndlovu, Mthethwa, Maboe, Vilakazi & Ighodaro




  • Junior Dion Golden ArrowsBackpagepix

    Head-to-head and recent form

    There is little to separate these two sides when it comes to their latest head-to-head battles, but when you expand the horizon to the full history of these sides you find Chiefs have won double (22) the amount of Arrows (11) with seven draws.

    Arrow form: D L L W W

    The hosts will have the psychological boost of beating the visitors in their last meeting, but both sides enter this one looking to bounce back from draws in their previous outings.

    Chiefs form: D W D D W

    Amakhosi started the season on fire but since their loss to Arrows in the MTN8 their form has stuttered with three draws in their last five matches.

    Most recent head-to-head record:

    Date

    Result

    Competition

    09/08/26

    Chiefs 0-1 Arrows

    MTN8

    20/01/26

    Chiefs 1-0 Arrows

    PSL

    30/08/25

    Arrows 0-1 Chiefs

    PSL


    GOAL Prediction

    Home: 30%

    Draw: 20%

    Away: 50%


  • Kaizer Chiefs celebrateBackpagepix

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