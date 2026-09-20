Golden Arrows vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and predictions
Match information
Game:
Golden Arrows vs Kaizer Chiefs
Date:
20/09/26
Kick-off:
15:00
Venue:
Mbombela Stadium, Mpumalanga
How to watch Arrows vs Chiefs - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming
TV Channel
DStv.com/DStv Now App/SABC Plus
SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202
Arrows team news
Arrows head into the clash with no injury or suspension concerns reported this week, giving coach Pitso Dladla plenty of options to choose from as Abafana Bes’thende hope to get a double over the Naturena-based outfit.
Arrows Possible XI: Mbanjwa, Shezi, Agnikoi, Mantshiyane, Maluleke, Maxwele, Dlamini, Zwane, Khumalo, Dion & Van Neel.
Chiefs team news
Amakhosi will be without captain Brandon Petersen and Wandile Dube, adding to a growing injury list of concern. Speaking ahead of the match, Siphesihle Ndlovu says Chiefs will be looking to return to winning ways, with the midfielder stressing the importance of going into the international break on a positive note.
"Obviously we were disappointed not to get the win against Polokwane, but we have had a week to prepare for this one, and it’s going to be an interesting game because we have played them already and we know it won’t be an easy ride, but it’s very important for us to go into the break on the back of a positive result," Ndlovu told Chiefs media department.
"They are a possession-based side that is also dangerous in transition, so they are tricky to play against, but we have our own tactical plan that will nullify their strengths and pose them problems.
"If we want to stay in the title race, this game is vital to us continuing our journey, so whether we win in style or by grinding it out, we want those three points on Sunday."
Chiefs Possible XI: Leaner, Frosler, Miguel, Kwinika, Cross, Mmodi, Ndlovu, Mthethwa, Maboe, Vilakazi & Ighodaro
- Backpagepix
Head-to-head and recent form
There is little to separate these two sides when it comes to their latest head-to-head battles, but when you expand the horizon to the full history of these sides you find Chiefs have won double (22) the amount of Arrows (11) with seven draws.
Arrow form: D L L W W
The hosts will have the psychological boost of beating the visitors in their last meeting, but both sides enter this one looking to bounce back from draws in their previous outings.
Chiefs form: D W D D W
Amakhosi started the season on fire but since their loss to Arrows in the MTN8 their form has stuttered with three draws in their last five matches.
Most recent head-to-head record:
Date
Result
Competition
09/08/26
Chiefs 0-1 Arrows
MTN8
20/01/26
Chiefs 1-0 Arrows
PSL
30/08/25
Arrows 0-1 Chiefs
PSL
GOAL Prediction
Home: 30%
Draw: 20%
Away: 50%
- Backpagepix
Useful links
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