Golden Arrows vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and predictions

Amakhosi will be without captain Brandon Petersen and Wandile Dube, adding to a growing injury list of concern. Speaking ahead of the match, Siphesihle Ndlovu says Chiefs will be looking to return to winning ways, with the midfielder stressing the importance of going into the international break on a positive note.

"Obviously we were disappointed not to get the win against Polokwane, but we have had a week to prepare for this one, and it’s going to be an interesting game because we have played them already and we know it won’t be an easy ride, but it’s very important for us to go into the break on the back of a positive result," Ndlovu told Chiefs media department.

"They are a possession-based side that is also dangerous in transition, so they are tricky to play against, but we have our own tactical plan that will nullify their strengths and pose them problems.

"If we want to stay in the title race, this game is vital to us continuing our journey, so whether we win in style or by grinding it out, we want those three points on Sunday."

Chiefs Possible XI: Leaner, Frosler, Miguel, Kwinika, Cross, Mmodi, Ndlovu, Mthethwa, Maboe, Vilakazi & Ighodaro











