Given Msimango lifts lid on Kaizer Chiefs' revival after losing streak - 'Consistency really does pay off... also shift in mentality'

Kaizer Chiefs have torn up the script in the 2025/26 Premier Soccer League season. For the first time since their dramatic 2019/20 title challenge, when they pushed Mamelodi Sundowns to the final day, the Soweto giants are once again looking like the powerhouse they are.

Last season’s Nedbank Cup triumph reignited belief at Naturena, and that renewed confidence has carried into this campaign. Though further silverware has remained elusive, Amakhosi have rediscovered their identity, with consistent performances lifting them into the top three.

After a brief mid-season wobble, Chiefs regained their rhythm and are firmly back on course for a strong finish. Reflecting on the resurgence, Given Msimango credited the turnaround to a simple formula: hard work, consistency, and belief.



