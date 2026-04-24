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Given Msimango, Kaizer Chiefs, February 2026Backpagepix
Sinolwetu Tompela

Given Msimango lifts lid on Kaizer Chiefs' revival after losing streak - 'Consistency really does pay off... also shift in mentality'

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates
Siwelele vs Kaizer Chiefs
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S. Msimango
K. Ben Youssef
CAF Confederations Cup
CAF Champions League

The Amakhosi defender has opened up on the dramatic transformation at Naturena, insisting that a steadfast commitment to their core principles has paved the way for their recent success. As the Glamour Boys prepare for a high-stakes Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates, the centre-back highlighted how stability in the dugout has finally translated into results on the pitch.

  • Given Msimango, Aden McCarthy, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Backpage

    Chiefs' resurgence

    Kaizer Chiefs have torn up the script in the 2025/26 Premier Soccer League season. For the first time since their dramatic 2019/20 title challenge, when they pushed Mamelodi Sundowns to the final day, the Soweto giants are once again looking like the powerhouse they are.

    Last season’s Nedbank Cup triumph reignited belief at Naturena, and that renewed confidence has carried into this campaign. Though further silverware has remained elusive, Amakhosi have rediscovered their identity, with consistent performances lifting them into the top three.

    After a brief mid-season wobble, Chiefs regained their rhythm and are firmly back on course for a strong finish. Reflecting on the resurgence, Given Msimango credited the turnaround to a simple formula: hard work, consistency, and belief.


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  • Consistency overhauls the Soweto giants

    "I think it comes down to consistency in our methods, regardless of how difficult things were," Msimango told reporters ahead of the clash with Orlando Pirates.

    "Even when results weren’t coming, and there was negative feedback, we didn’t lose sight of who we are as players. We stayed committed, applied ourselves properly, and now it’s starting to show. Consistency really does pay off. There’s also been a big shift in mentality, and that has played a huge role,"


  • Given Msimango, Kaizer Chiefs, Thabelo Tshikweta, Polokwane City, April 2026Backpage

    Msimango’s personal road to recovery

    For Msimango, this season has been a story of resilience, with the defender overcoming an injury to reclaim his place in Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef’s starting XI after a challenging spell on the sidelines.

    "It feels good to be back. I give glory to God for that. I’ve been on the sidelines for almost a year with a serious injury, so returning and contributing positively to the team again makes me happy," he expressed.

    "It wasn’t easy at all, but I’ve had a strong support structure and a good relationship with the club, which helped a lot. At the end of the day, I’m a professional, and I understand that injuries are part of the game. You learn to deal with situations as they come and focus on moving forward," the defender concluded.


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  • Looking ahead to the Soweto Derby

    The timing of Chiefs' resurgence couldn't be better as they prepare to face their bitter rivals, the Sea Robbers.

    If they can maintain this newfound consistency on Sunday, the black and gold half of Soweto may have plenty more to celebrate before the season concludes.



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