'Give us Leverkusen! Orlando Pirates have no competition in the PSL - We are itching to go to Fifa Club World Cup & compete with Real Madrid and Man City' - Fans

The Ghost have voiced their sentiments following the Buccaneers' commanding victory in the Premier Soccer League against Thwihli Thwahla.

Pirates clinched a 4-0 victory over Royal AM in their PSL clash at Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday, courtesy of goals from Patrick Maswanganyi (via penalty), Thalente Mbatha, Relebohile Mofokeng and Kabelo Dlamini.

This triumph enhances the Sea Robbers' chances of realizing their aspirations for a Caf Champions League spot, as they trail second-placed Stellenbosch by three points.

As Pirates continues to notch up wins towards the season's conclusion, GOAL examines the sentiments expressed by the club's supporters on social media.