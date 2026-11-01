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US Lecce v Genoa CFC - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Genoa win away too: 2-1 against a Lecce side in deep crisis

Lecce
Genoa
Lecce vs Genoa
Serie A

Follow Lecce-Genoa, a match in the 10th round of Serie A

Next matches
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Genoa won away from home again, beating crisis-hit Lecce 2-1 at the Via Del Mare. Daniele De Rossi's side have now won three in a row and four of their last five, moving eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Osmajic struck early and Messias doubled Genoa's lead shortly afterwards. Maleh's deflected free-kick pulled one back for Lecce but could not truly reopen the contest. El Shaarawy hit the post and Stulic's goal did not stand because of handball. Lecce never seriously tested Bijlow.

While De Rossi has reason to smile, Eusebio Di Francesco has suffered a third consecutive defeat and a fourth in the last five matches. The gap to the relegation zone could narrow further.

Lecce 1-2 Genoa

Scorers: 11' Osmajic (G), 28' Messias (G), Maleh (L)

  • Goals and highlights

    78' PENALTY APPEAL - Fatah appeals for a penalty after Ellertson makes contact from behind, but Marchetti lets play continue. Replays show it was a foul, but outside the area.

    56' OFF THE POST - El Shaarawy produces a trademark move. The former Roma player collects the ball on the left edge of the area, cuts inside onto his right foot and curls a shot against the far post with Falcone beaten.

    45+2' GOAL DISALLOWED - Gallo bursts down the left, reaches the byline and crosses between the defender and goalkeeper. Stulic gets his right foot to the ball but hits Bijlow. The rebound strikes Stulic's arm, which is close to his body, and goes in. Marchetti awards the goal, then rules it out after a VAR check because the handball immediately preceded it.

    39' GOAL - From a free-kick on the edge of the area, Maleh curls a left-footed effort towards goal for Lecce. A deflection off Frendrup wrong-foots Bijlow.

    29' GOAL - Genoa break brilliantly again. El Shaarawy receives the ball on the left and immediately plays Messias through. One-on-one with Falcone, the Brazilian rounds him to the left and shoots into the empty net. The ball trickles over the line before the defence can intervene. Referee Marchetti's watch vibrates. It's a goal.

    21' CHANCE - What a miss from El Shaarawy. Genoa break down the right, and Messias reaches the area and draws Falcone off his line. He passes instead of shooting, finding El Shaarawy at the far post, but his shot goes wide.

    11' GOAL - Lecce make a poor mistake trying to play out, giving Genoa the ball and sending Messias through. After a scramble, El Shaarawy tries to cross, but the ball is blocked and comes back to Messias. He crosses immediately, and Osmajic side-foots home from the middle of the area to beat Falcone.

    0' Kick-off at the Via del Mare from 6pm.

    ALL THE INFORMATION, STATISTICS AND MINUTE-BY-MINUTE COMMENTARY HERE

  • Lecce-Genoa: the match details

    Lecce-Genoa 1-2

    Scorers: 11' Osmajic (G), 28' Messias (G), 39' Maleh (L)

    LECCE (4-3-3): Falcone; Danilo Veiga, Siebert, Tiago Gabriel, Gallo; Gorter (56' Kaba), Ngom, Maleh; N’Dri, Stulic, Monteiro (60' Fatah). Manager: Di Francesco

    GENOA (3-5-2): Bijlow; Marcandalli, Ostiggrd, Vásquez; Ellertsson, Frendrup, Traore, Ehizibue (61' Wiafe); El Shaarawy (60' Vitinha), Messias; Osmajic. Manager: De Rossi

    Referee: Marchetti

    Booked: Kaba (L), Traore (G)

    Sent off: None

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