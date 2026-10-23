Daniele De Rossi, the Genoa manager, spoke at a press conference ahead of Sunday's match against Venezia: "It matters a lot, because just about every match matters at this point, and the further we go, the more important they will become. But this one matters a lot because they are a direct rival, an opponent with considerable quality."





On the opposition, De Rossi said: "I think they played very well in their first five or six league matches and were very unlucky. They found themselves in their most recent match, with a slightly different approach, and looked a very interesting side. Obviously, manager Nicola gives them a different kind of solidity and they picked up points straight away, so perhaps their win does us a favour because it shows us that they are a solid side, a side in form, a side with quality. It will be a very difficult match."