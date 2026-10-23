Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
De Rossi Lazio GenoaGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Genoa, De Rossi wary: “Nicola gives Venezia a different kind of solidity”

Genoa
D. Rossi
Serie A

The Genoa manager speaks at a press conference

Daniele De Rossi, the Genoa manager, spoke at a press conference ahead of Sunday's match against Venezia: "It matters a lot, because just about every match matters at this point, and the further we go, the more important they will become. But this one matters a lot because they are a direct rival, an opponent with considerable quality."


On the opposition, De Rossi said: "I think they played very well in their first five or six league matches and were very unlucky. They found themselves in their most recent match, with a slightly different approach, and looked a very interesting side. Obviously, manager Nicola gives them a different kind of solidity and they picked up points straight away, so perhaps their win does us a favour because it shows us that they are a solid side, a side in form, a side with quality. It will be a very difficult match."

  • De Rossi adds, according to Sportmediaset: "It would be a bit trite to say I’d like 90 minutes with the same command we showed in the last two matches, albeit in different ways. Against Fiorentina, we controlled the game well, attacked a lot and created plenty. Against Roma, though, at my request and as part of our match strategy, we had a first half that we consider very good, but it was a first half of control and aggression. We were perfect in carrying out that game plan. I’d like another match in which we dominate, going out onto the pitch and being the team that dictates play".

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
Next matches
GEN

GEN

Serie A

25 Oct 2026

VEN

VEN