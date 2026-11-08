Bijlow 6: Could do absolutely nothing about the goals conceded.

Marcandalli 5: Far from always coming off second best against Ramos in the box, he struggles to read the game and use the ball well. He gives it away carelessly to gift AC Milan a 2-0 lead. That unforgivable mistake mars the young Italian defender's performance. (from the 61st minute, Baldanzi 6: Adds energy late on, especially from set pieces)

Østigård 6.5: The best of the defenders, he snaps at Ramos's heels and poses a threat in the opposition box. A fighter.

Vásquez 5: After switching off, he gives the ball to Rabiot, who sets up Cisse for the goal that makes it 1-0. He also looks confused when AC Milan break through down the right flank.

Ehizibue 6: Tactically disciplined, he impresses with his crossing too. A little soldier.

Traorè 5.5: A careless mistake leaves him sharing the blame with Marcandalli for AC Milan's second goal. (from the 84th minute, Sow not rated)

Wiafe 6: With good tempo and excellent running power, he covers more kilometres than most players on the pitch. At times, that comes at the expense of tactical clarity. (from the 84th minute, Meichtry not rated)

Ellertsson 6.5: He has his shooting boots on, repeatedly trying to catch Maignan out. Late on, he succeeds with a right-footed shot as precise as it is powerful. He never gives up.

Messias 5.5: Operating a long way infield, he looks to catch AC Milan out with balls in behind the defender. But he only comes to life in flashes. Intermittent (from the 61st minute, El Shaarawy 5.5: Gets several chances to make an impact, as he is capable of doing, but always makes the wrong final choice)

Vitinha 6: Presses everyone and everything without let-up, looking positively possessed. He shapes up for an accurate curling shot, but Maignan denies him the chance to let out a cry of relief. ( from the 73rd minute, Colombo 5.5: Barely seen)

Osmajić 6: Almost single-handedly keeps the entire AC Milan back line occupied. He deserves credit for that. Gruff.

Manager De Rossi 6: His Genoa never stop trying to play or to be aggressive. He deserves credit for that, though he has several things to put right defensively.