£85m signing Savio scores on his Tottenham debut in a dominant 5-1 Carabao Cup victory over Charlton

As reported by Sky Sports, Tottenham Hotspur rebounded from their recent Premier League defeat to thrash Charlton Athletic 5-1. The visitors suffered an early setback, losing defenders Collins Sichenje and Billy Koumetio to injuries in the first 15 minutes.

Goalkeeper Tiernan Brooks denied Archie Gray before Mikey Moore broke the deadlock, smashing the ball through his hands in the 41st minute. Dominic Solanke quickly doubled the lead with a smart finish before half-time.

In the second half, Kevin Danso headed home a Mateus Fernandes free-kick with his first touch. The hosts thoroughly dominated the Championship opposition to secure their place in the next round.