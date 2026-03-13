Goal.com
Gazzetta - Juventus, Vlahovic close to agreeing: contract renewal could be for just one year

Negotiations are progressing for the Serbian's contract renewal with the Bianconeri: there is news regarding the possible duration of the contract.

The future of Dusan Vlahovic remains one of the central issues in the Juventus transfer market. The long break for the Serbian striker, who has been out since the end of November and is ready to return tomorrow against Udinese, has not brought any news regarding his departure, with the various options (Bayern, Barcelona) having cooled off.

At Continassa, the issue is intertwined with the need to redesign the attack. Starting again with Vlahovic is not a hypothesis to be ruled out: the centre forward would, in fact, return to an environment he knows and, above all, the trust of Luciano Spalletti, who before the injury had promoted him to a permanent starter in the number 9 role, considering him functional to his system of play, and who now can't wait to see him on the pitch.

  • THE MONEY

    On the economic front, initial talks have also touched on the issue of salary. Juventus are reportedly ready to offer around €6 million per season, rising to €7 million with bonuses, a figure similar to that of young star Kenan Yildiz. This is a significant reduction compared to the €12 million total that the striker can earn in the final year of his current contract, which runs until 2022.

    • Advertisement

  • SHORT DURATION

    The duration of the possible renewal also remains open: according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, a short agreement of one or two years is also being considered. This solution would guarantee Juve a certain technical security and give Vlahovic the chance to relaunch his career with Spalletti before making any new career choices. The atmosphere, Gazzetta points out, seems more relaxed than last summer: his father Milos is increasingly participating in informal meetings, a sign of renewed dialogue after last year's tensions. 

