Gavin Hunt issues fitness warning over star trio Ashley Du Preez, Given Msimango and Bradley Grobler: 'I can’t play them'

Stellenbosch finds themselves in a peculiar position after a chaotic 3-3 draw against Polokwane City in the Premier Soccer League.

While the result showed character, the focus post-match shifted toward the fitness levels of Gavin Hunt's high-profile new recruits.

Hunt expressed his deep-seated frustration after being forced to limit his new stars to brief cameos rather than starting roles.

"The problem is Ashley hasn’t done any training," Hunt explained, as quoted by iDiski Times.

"You know, I can’t play them. They got 20 minutes or so. Bradley [Grobler] hasn’t done any training; Ashley hasn’t done any training. Given [Msimango], you know he’s… [Mosa] Lebusa, we got half a team. We got a team out here."







