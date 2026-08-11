Rest of PSL Wrap: Draws galore as Polokwane City and Stellenbosch serve up six-goal thriller, Chippa United share spoils with Richards Bay and Marumo Gallants held by PSL newcomers

Polokwane City were held to an entertaining 3-3 draw by Stellenbosch at Seshego Stadium.

Rise and Shine drew first blood in the 16th minute through Giovanni Philander, but Sinoxolo Kwayiba responded for Stellies in the 22nd minute to level matters.

Gavin Hunt’s troops came out with greater intent after the break and took the lead in the 60th minute through Devin Titus.

However, the home side did not take long to respond, restoring parity just six minutes later through Surprise Manthosi.

Raymond Daniels then restored Polokwane’s advantage in the 75th minute to make it 3-2.

But Ashley Du Preez ensured his return counted as he made no mistake in finding the back of the net to rescue Stellies a 3-3 draw.