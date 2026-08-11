Rest of PSL Wrap: Draws galore as Polokwane City and Stellenbosch serve up six-goal thriller, Chippa United share spoils with Richards Bay and Marumo Gallants held by PSL newcomers
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Polokwane City 3-3 Stellenbosch
Polokwane City were held to an entertaining 3-3 draw by Stellenbosch at Seshego Stadium.
Rise and Shine drew first blood in the 16th minute through Giovanni Philander, but Sinoxolo Kwayiba responded for Stellies in the 22nd minute to level matters.
Gavin Hunt’s troops came out with greater intent after the break and took the lead in the 60th minute through Devin Titus.
However, the home side did not take long to respond, restoring parity just six minutes later through Surprise Manthosi.
Raymond Daniels then restored Polokwane’s advantage in the 75th minute to make it 3-2.
But Ashley Du Preez ensured his return counted as he made no mistake in finding the back of the net to rescue Stellies a 3-3 draw.
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Chippa United 1-1 Richards Bay
Chippa United settled for a 1-1 draw against Richards Bay at Dobsonville Stadium on Tuesday evening.
The deadlock was broken in the 23rd minute by Ntuthuko Mlotshwa, who put the Chilli Boys ahead.
Right after the half-time interval, Tuli Nashixwa brought the Natal Rich Boys back into the game, restoring parity at 1-1.
With both sides unable to find a winner, the final whistle confirmed a share of the spoils.
Marumo Gallants 0-0 Kruger United
Meanwhile, at Royal Bafokeng Stadium, Marumo Gallants and Kruger United could not find a way through as they played out a goalless draw.
The penalty miss from Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo summed up a slow-paced opening half for the home side. Despite being handed a good opportunity to break the deadlock, neither side managed to find the breakthrough as they headed into the half-time break locked at 0-0.
The remaining 45 minutes offered little in the way of attacking threat, with the Mpumalanga outfit picking up a red card and a single point as the match ended goalless.
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Durban City vs Golden Arrows
When: Wednesday, August 12
Where: Chatsworth Stadium
Kick-off: 19h30
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Milford FC vs Siwelele
When: Wednesday, August 12
Where: Richards Bay Stadium
Kick-off: 19h30
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