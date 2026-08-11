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Polokwane City vs Stellenbosch, August 2026Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Rest of PSL Wrap: Draws galore as Polokwane City and Stellenbosch serve up six-goal thriller, Chippa United share spoils with Richards Bay and Marumo Gallants held by PSL newcomers

Premier Soccer League
Chippa United vs Richards Bay
Chippa United
Richards Bay
Marumo Gallants vs Kruger United
Marumo Gallants
Kruger United
Polokwane City vs Stellenbosch FC
Polokwane City
Stellenbosch FC
Durban City vs Lamontville Golden Arrows
Durban City
Lamontville Golden Arrows
Milford FC vs Siwelele
Milford FC
Siwelele
G. Philander
S. Kwayiba
N. Mlotshwa
T. Nashixwa
N. Ndlondlo
G. Hunt
A. Du Preez
D. Titus
R. Daniels

It was raining goals at Seshego Stadium as Rise and Shine went toe-to-toe with Stellies in an entertaining encounter that ended in a 3-3 draw. The Chilli Boys also played out a draw with the Natal Rich Boys, while Gallants and Kruger United settled for a goalless stalemate. Meanwhile, in the KwaZulu-Natal derby, Durban City will be looking to turn things around after suffering defeats over the past two weekends, while Milford will be chasing their first-ever win in the top flight against Siwelele.

  • Gavin Hunt StellenboschBackpagepix

    Polokwane City 3-3 Stellenbosch

    Polokwane City were held to an entertaining 3-3 draw by Stellenbosch at Seshego Stadium.

    Rise and Shine drew first blood in the 16th minute through Giovanni Philander, but Sinoxolo Kwayiba responded for Stellies in the 22nd minute to level matters.

    Gavin Hunt’s troops came out with greater intent after the break and took the lead in the 60th minute through Devin Titus.

    However, the home side did not take long to respond, restoring parity just six minutes later through Surprise Manthosi.

    Raymond Daniels then restored Polokwane’s advantage in the 75th minute to make it 3-2.

    But Ashley Du Preez ensured his return counted as he made no mistake in finding the back of the net to rescue Stellies a 3-3 draw.

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  • Chippa United vs Richards Bay, August 2026Backpage

    Chippa United 1-1 Richards Bay

    Chippa United settled for a 1-1 draw against Richards Bay at Dobsonville Stadium on Tuesday evening.

    The deadlock was broken in the 23rd minute by Ntuthuko Mlotshwa, who put the Chilli Boys ahead.

    Right after the half-time interval, Tuli Nashixwa brought the Natal Rich Boys back into the game, restoring parity at 1-1.

    With both sides unable to find a winner, the final whistle confirmed a share of the spoils.


  • Marumo Gallants 0-0 Kruger United

    Meanwhile, at Royal Bafokeng Stadium, Marumo Gallants and Kruger United could not find a way through as they played out a goalless draw.

    The penalty miss from Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo summed up a slow-paced opening half for the home side. Despite being handed a good opportunity to break the deadlock, neither side managed to find the breakthrough as they headed into the half-time break locked at 0-0.

    The remaining 45 minutes offered little in the way of attacking threat, with the Mpumalanga outfit picking up a red card and a single point as the match ended goalless.



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  • Kyle Jurgens Durban CityBackpagepix

    Durban City vs Golden Arrows

    When: Wednesday, August 12

    Where: Chatsworth Stadium

    Kick-off: 19h30


  • Siphesihle Jeza SiweleleBackpagepix

    Milford FC vs Siwelele

    When: Wednesday, August 12

    Where: Richards Bay Stadium

    Kick-off: 19h30