Gavin Hunt happy with draw against title chasing Mamelodi Sundowns but believes Stellenbosch 'could have won it in the end'

The Maroons found themselves trailing for a significant portion of the contest and appeared to be heading toward a narrow defeat against the heavyweights from Pretoria.

However, the introduction of Orlando Pirates loanee Tshegofatso Mabasa proved to be the turning point as he stepped up from the penalty spot to level the scores and secure a vital point for the visitors.

The result holds major implications for the Betway Premiership title race, as Mamelodi Sundowns failed to reclaim the top spot in the standings.

Masandawana now trail leaders Orlando Pirates by a single point, though they do maintain a game in hand over their Soweto rivals in what is becoming a tense battle for domestic supremacy.



