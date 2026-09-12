Lazio manager GennaroGattuso, the former Milan great, spoke to Dazn before kick-off about the direct clash between the two sides in the fourth round of Serie A 2026/2027. Once again, Lazio fans will not be in the stadium for the match, but they still escorted the team to the Olimpico entrance on motorbikes. Attention also turned to the players who could prove decisive, including Nuno Tavares, who looks back to the form he showed in his first months in the biancoceleste shirt.
Translated by
Gattuso: "Tavares? It’s as if his parents left him 100 million and he blew it in five years"
Amorim’s compliments? I’m only thinking about us
"I haven't heard Amorim's comments, I don't read much. I thank him but I'm focused on the job, and as for the rest, thank you for the compliments"
Fans still absent
"The players have to show the passion on the pitch and if we're in this situation now it's down to them. If there's a little more enthusiasm today, it's down to my lads, who believe in what they do"
Respect for AC Milan, but we can do well
"We have analysed AC Milan, we have to be good with our wide players, they can hurt us on the break because they have pace, they always have four or five players in the box, we have to be good at playing our game with courage, respect for them but if we carry on like this we can produce a very good performance".
Nuno Tavares
"I have always said Nuno is a Real Madrid player. I gave an example that I also used with my assistant and sporting director Fabiani: his parents passed away and left him 100 million, and he blew it in five years (laughs, ed.). He is good with both feet and he is quick, he is unusual. But you understand that after the match he also needs his recovery time. In a team of Nuno’s you can afford one or two like that, but he is a good lad with talent and he knows he is an outstanding player, with the qualities he has, he could easily have spent 10 years at Real Madrid."
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