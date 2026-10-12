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'You can't take that performance away' - Gary Neville hails Enzo Maresca's Man City after 3-0 Liverpool win at Anfield amid Premier League charges
Visitors silence hostile home crowd
The league leaders responded to being found guilty of financial breaches with a clinical display on Merseyside to restore a three-point cushion at the summit. A feisty affair unfolded amid relentless taunts from the home supporters before Ryan Gravenberch's dismissal paved the way for the visitors to seize control. Erling Haaland's opener, followed by sensational strikes from Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki, sealed maximum points despite the threat of severe sanctions hanging over the club.
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'You can't take that performance away'
Following the final whistle, Neville underlined the mental fortitude shown by Maresca's side in absorbing the hostile atmosphere at the home of their fierce rivals.
Reflecting on the charged environment surrounding the high-stakes clash, the former Manchester United captain shared his verdict on Sky Sports: "Anfield is a very difficult ground to win at. Those City players and staff are celebrating together.
"Liverpool fans are singing 'you're going down.' So you get a sense of the background of this game. You don't know where City are going to end up but you can't take that performance away from Enzo Maresca and his players."
'There's going to be a cloud over the club'
Neville admitted it is difficult to separate on-pitch plaudits from the prospect of a heavy points deduction or relegation still looming over the blue half of Manchester.
Offering further insight into the regulatory cloud and the visitors' commanding display, the pundit added: "That's the first Man City game I've done since the charges came out a few weeks ago. I did say if you could take me off Man City games until the verdict that'd be perfect.
"We should be able to praise the win without the thing in the back of your mind. Ruben Dias, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Elliott Anderson were excellent. At the end of the game you're imagining if the guilty verdicts are confirmed there's going to be a cloud over the club."
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What next for both sides?
City must quickly turn their focus to Europe as they welcome Champions League holders PSG for a massive league-phase clash on Wednesday, October 14. The visit of the French giants represents another stern test of character for Maresca's men while the club's legal battle rumbles on in the background. Meanwhile, Liverpool face mounting tactical questions after Florian Wirtz struggled to make an impact, and Alexander Isak's absence was sorely felt
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