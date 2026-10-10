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Double blow for Liverpool! Alexander Isak & Cody Gakpo OUT of Man City clash as Andoni Iraola provides worrying injury update
International break takes its toll on Reds
The Reds will face Enzo Maresca's table-toppers without two of their most potent attacking weapons. Both Isak and Gakpo picked up respective issues while representing their countries during the recent international break.
Gakpo was forced to withdraw from the Netherlands camp following a heavy challenge that left him with an ankle problem. Meanwhile, Isak sustained a thigh injury on duty with Sweden, stripping Liverpool of a forward who has already netted four times in five league appearances this term.
This double blow robs Iraola of significant firepower. Together, the pair have been instrumental to Liverpool's unbeaten league start, with Gakpo contributing two goals and four assists across all competitions so far this season.
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Iraola bemoans bad luck but backs Koumas
Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the Liverpool boss expressed frustration over the timing of the setbacks. "Alex Isak and Gakpo won't play, not ready unfortunately for us," Iraola told reporters. "Injuries in the break. You always hope the doctor doesn't call you but we have been unlucky."
Detailing the specific nature of the issues, the Spaniard added: "They are not going to be involved. Timeframe - Gakpo has an ankle injury, a matter of him dealing with the pain. A bad tackle I think. He is working but not for Sunday. Isak has a thigh injury, whenever he feels ready they don't look like long term injuries. But they are not ready for Sunday."
Despite the absences, Iraola threw his support behind 21-year-old Wales international Lewis Koumas to fill the void, having already utilised the youngster five times this season. "Koumas has our trust, you know," he explained. "No big surprise. The player has shown he is ready to go. We have other players who can cover the positions, so we take decision."
Jacquet boost offsets attacking woes
While the attacking absences are a bitter pill to swallow, Liverpool did receive a defensive boost. Jeremy Jacquet is available after overcoming a knock sustained while making his senior debut for France.
"Obviously he has done well," Iraola said of the young defender. "Firstly he is a good player, you've seen clips but if you don't see him every day you can't appreciate what he has. I am happy for him personally, debut with France, that is always tough. He played well, he should be happy but has a long way to go. He is fit and ready to go. He will be fine, we need to train tomorrow."
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Setting the benchmark against the league leaders
Sunday's fixture serves as an early litmus test for Liverpool's title credentials. While Iraola's men are unbeaten, three draws in five matches have left them trailing City's flawless pace.
The manager is embracing the challenge of facing the current pacesetters. "It's an exciting game, at home at Anfield against league leaders," Iraola concluded. "Won all their games. They will go for it, so will we, we have to be ready and help our supporters. I hope we are at the level. I think it is still very early whatever happens on Sunday. Just five games but it is true we like to face teams like City and show our level, definitely. It's massive for everyone involved, it's an exciting moment."
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