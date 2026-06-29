AFP
'No one better qualified' to win World Cup than Didier Deschamps as Gary Lineker criticises FIFA for denying France tribute to coach
Deschamps hailed as the ultimate leader
Lineker has high expectations for France as the World Cup progresses, identifying the 2018 winners as the team to beat. Speaking toL'Equipe, the legendary striker turned broadcaster highlighted that the touchline presence of Deschamps - who took charge in July 2012 and guided Les Bleus to the 2018 World Cup title and the final four years later - gives the French an advantage that no other nation can match.
"France is not only among the favourites, but the favourite," Lineker stated. "I don't see anyone better qualified than Deschamps to know how to win this competition. After all, he is a coach who has won a World Cup and then led his team to a second final. He appears to be a truly great leader."
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Lineker slams FIFA over armband controversy
While Lineker was full of praise for the French setup, he expressed deep frustration with FIFA after the governing body reportedly blocked the team from wearing black armbands. The players had hoped to pay tribute to Deschamps' mother, who recently passed away, during their match against Norway. Following that 4-1 victory on Friday which he missed to attend the funeral, Deschamps flew back to Boston on Saturday and has reunited with his squad.
Lineker did not hold back in his assessment of the situation, calling the decision disrespectful given the personal tragedy the manager has suffered. "The loss of his mother is a tragedy, it's really sad, and I still can't believe that FIFA didn't allow the players to wear a black armband. But that's another subject..." he said.
Germany dismissed as 'weak' rivals
In stark contrast to his admiration for Les Bleus, Lineker offered a scathing critique of Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany side. Despite their historical pedigree as four-time World Cup winners, and although they topped their group in the current tournament despite a 2-1 defeat to Ecuador in the final round, the 1986 Golden Boot winner believes the current German squad - who now await a round of 32 clash against Paraguay - is a shadow of its former self and unlikely to pose a threat to the top contenders.
"I think it's one of the weakest German national teams I've seen," Lineker noted, referencing their struggles in recent major tournaments. "It's not the strongest German team. Remember that they didn't even get out of the group stage in the last two World Cups." His comments suggest that the traditional giants no longer command the fear factor they once did on the world stage.
Smooth sailing predicted for Les Bleus
As the knockout rounds loom, Lineker is confident that France will navigate their path through the tournament with ease. Les Bleus secured their spot after dominating their group with a perfect nine points, following victories over Senegal (3-1), Iraq (3-0), and Norway (4-1). They have been propelled by the stellar form of stars Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele, who have both been firing on all cylinders with four goals each. With this momentum, Lineker believes the depth and talent available to Deschamps make them nearly unstoppable, regardless of who they face in the immediate future.
"France can qualify for the quarter-finals without any problem. So I believe you can sleep soundly," Lineker concluded, reassuring French supporters of their status at the top of the mountain. With stars like Mbappe and Dembele leading the charge, the pundit sees little standing in the way of a third star for the French jersey.